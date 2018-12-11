Nina Dobrev Flaunts Cleavage & Curvy Backside In New Bikini Photos

Nina Dobrev is flaunting her incredibly toned bikini body yet again. The former Vampire Diaries star is currently on vacation with friends, including bestie Julianne Hough, in Indonesia, and the gang is hanging out on a luxury pirate ship yacht.

On Tuesday, Dec. 11, Nina Dobrev took to her Instagram account to share a new batch of photos, which include her rocking multiple bikini looks and flaunting all of her assets.

In the first photo, Nina hangs off the side of the huge ship while wearing a red bikini. In the second picture, fans can see Dobrev’s bikini look a bit better as she dons a pair of high waisted bottoms and wrapped top, which shows off her toned tummy.

In the third photo, the actress is seen sitting on the dock of the ship and looking out over a gorgeous sunset hitting the ocean. Her curvy backside is featured in the silhouette photo as she holds a camera up to her face in hopes of capturing the gorgeous scenery and moment.

The final two sexy snapshots show Dobrev with wet hair as she rocks a blue bikini, showing off her ample cleavage, and striking sexy poses for the camera in front of the golden sunset.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Nina Dobrev is no stranger to showing off her toned bikini body on Instagram. The former Vampire Diaries star has made a habit out of flaunting her famous curves, and her fans love it.

Those same fans are in for a treat as Dobrev is starring in a new CBS comedy series, titled Fam, that is set to premiere on the network mid-season after the first of the year.

The synopsis for the show reveals that it centers around a young woman who is fed up with her father and decides to move in with her older half-sister and her sister’s fiance.

Nina recently got a special on-set visit from her former TVD co-star Paul Wesley, which she also documented via social media. The two friends got to catch up as the actor is also working on a brand new CBS series called Tell Me A Story, which is being produced by Kevin Williamson.

“It’s a drama, so it has a lot of dark undertones, and scary moments, but it’s a very dramatic show. It’s a very emotional show,” Williams stated of the new show.

Fans can see more of Nina Dobrev’s sexy vacation snapshots by following her on Instagram.