Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Booty In Dazzling, Curve-Hugging Bodysuit In Latest Instagram Snap

Larsa Pippen is embracing the single life the best she can — now that she is estranged from her husband of 21 years, NBA icon Scottie Pippen. The former Real Housewives star is spending a lot of time living it up with her girlfriends these days, and she looked stunning in the latest ensemble she wore. She shared a photo of the racy getup via her Instagram page.

As the Inquisitr recently detailed, Larsa Pippen has been spending time at her home in Miami, and has been keeping herself busy with various social engagements. She has also been flaunting her hourglass figure in numerous bikini and bathing suit shots — and her fans are loving her confidence and sass.

Pippen’s latest Instagram post shows her ready to rock in a gorgeous bodysuit. It is a piece from Sorella Boutique, and it’s the “Diamante” cut-out unitard, which is covered in crystals. Larsa shared a glimpse from the back in her social media post, and fans got to see a bit of the front via her Instagram Stories.

The piece has a cut-out along the midriff that shows off a touch of Larsa’s toned abs — and it’s a figure-hugging bodysuit that flaunts Pippen’s curvy booty. She kept her hair in its signature straight, long style, and she wore black stiletto heels to showcase her long legs.

Larsa wore the gorgeous bodysuit for an evening out with friends at a Haute Living event, and she added some icy bling with a ring and watch that had her “Feeling cold AF.” Pippen has a following of 1.6 million people on Instagram these days, and this dazzling bodysuit immediately got people buzzing. In less than 30 minutes, the post had already attracted more than 10,000 likes and plenty of positive comments.

The former Real Housewives star added a caption noting that “You’ll miss me when I’m gone,” and numerous fans figured that this was a bit of a dig at her estranged husband, Scottie. Whether it was directed toward Larsa’s ex or not, fans could all agree that she looked flawless and gorgeous.

Pippen has had to navigate a lot of talk during this separation from Scottie — and she has pushed back against allegations that she was after him for his money. The Inquisitr has detailed that Larsa has opened up about crying over being alone as her husband traveled, and she insists that she’s always had plenty of her own money.

While this might be a difficult time for Larsa Pippen in a lot of senses, she isn’t letting any insecurity show in her Instagram posts. She seems to be embracing the opportunities ahead, and her fans can’t wait to see what comes next for her.