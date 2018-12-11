Jason Momoa & Wife Lisa Bonet’s Ex-Husband Lenny Kravitz Pose Together With Matching Rings

The 'Aquaman' star thanks his wife’s ex for his ‘SNL’ support with a special gift.

Jason Momoa had some surprising support during his recent hosting stint on Saturday Night Live. The Aquaman star revealed that his wife’s ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz, showed up at Studio 8H to cheer him on as he hosted the live NBC sketch comedy series last weekend.

Momoa posted a black and white photo of him and Lenny Kravitz to Instagram to reveal that he bought his wife’s ex a special bone skull-shaped ring to thank him for his support. Momoa is wearing a matching ring in the photo. In the caption, Jason Momoa revealed that he had the rings made by artists at Leroy’s Wooden Tattoos.

“Mahalo Lenny for coming to support me on @nbcsnl,” Momoa captioned the photo.

Lisa Bonet was married to Lenny Kravitz for six years. The “Let Love Rule” singer was 23 and The Cosby Show star was just 20 years old when they eloped in 1987, and a year later Bonet gave birth to their daughter, Zoe. By 1993, the marriage was over.

Bonet, who also goes by the name Lilakoi Moon, has been in a relationship with Jason Momoa since 2005 — and they have two kids together, Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa. Lisa Bonet married Jason Momoa in 2017.

Based on the Aquaman star’s new photo, which you can see below, it is clear that it is a blended family affair for Jason, Lisa, Lenny, and their kids.

But there was a time that fans would have never believed that Lenny Kravitz could be besties with his ex-wife’s new man. In a 1999 episode of VH1’s Behind the Music, per YouTube, the former couple’s mutual friend, VH1 VJ Cynthia Garrett, said that Kravitz pined for his ex after their split — and desperately tried to reconcile with her.

“That boy used to have me call Lisa on the phone, ‘Please, just call her and tell her how sorry I am. Call her and tell her what I’m working on.’ He was working on ‘It Ain’t Over, ’til It’s Over.’ To this day, when I hear ‘It Ain’t Over, ’til It’s Over,’ I just get touched in a deep place because that boy was pouring out his heart. He was bound and determined to get his woman back.”

It didn’t work, but two decades later things are all good between the exes. In 2013, Lenny Kravitz explained to Oprah’s Master Class, via YouTube, how he was able to stay close with Lisa Bonet and also welcome her new love, Jason Momoa, into his life.

“We were very young. And it was wonderful. And we had Zoe, which I see now is what it was all about. It was really about bringing this beautiful child to the planet. And also sharing the love that we had. Zoe’s mom and I now are best friends. Which is interesting because that’s the way it started. But it makes you feel really good when you can do that. When we’re all together now — her man, her kids, Zoe, me — we’re all together and we’re one big, happy family. It’s beautiful and it just shows you what can be done.”

You can see Lenny Kravitz talking about his relationship with Lisa Bonet below.