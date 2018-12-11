Bristol Palin Slams MTV For Using Her As A ‘Fake Fill-In Farrah Abraham’

Bristol Palin thinks she is a good mother and doesn’t want anybody to believe the way her life is portrayed on Teen Mom, recently taking to social media to slam the MTV show for their weekly “continued disappointment” full of “inaccuracies and false narratives.”

Late in the evening on Monday, December 10, the mother of three took to her Instagram account to share an adorable holiday photo of her and her three children Tripp, Sailor, and Atlee dressed up in front of their Christmas tree. However, the message posted along with the picture did not have the same sweet tone.

In the caption, Bristol took the opportunity to air her grief about Teen Mom and MTV to her 433,000 followers, reminding them that they can’t believe everything that is shown on television.

“No matter how bad @teenmom tries to portray my ‘life’…..my babies, my family, my close friends – they know the TRUTH,” Bristol wrote. “I’m a pretty great mom, work my a** off, show up and hustle everyday to give my kids a pretty great life.”

The reality TV star went on to slam the network for not wanting to talk about “real life issues,” but rather using her as a “fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS” in her segment on the show each week.

Palin finished her rant by acknowledging that while she is at fault for saying mean things in the past, her “baby daddy drama” was not the focal point for the life she’s built for her and her children, and felt that it was time for her to say something regarding the situation.

The message seemed to have resonated with her followers, who gave the post nearly 55,000 likes and over 2,000 comments, one of which was from her mother Sarah Palin.

“Exactly. You’re heroic, Bri. If only people really knew how it goes…….,” the former governor of Alaska wrote in a comment that itself received 240 likes from social media users.

Bristol’s criticism came shortly after an episode of Teen Mom aired Monday night during which her ex-husband Dakota Meyer accused her of creating drama for the cameras.

As previously noted by the Inquisitr, Bristol reached out to Meyer during the episode to discuss their co-parenting relationship, though Meyer didn’t seem to think there was any issue with how things were going.

“Pick up the phone or text me when there’s not cameras around,” he said during the segment. “Show me you’re going to have genuine intentions and it ain’t just for the show to start some drama.”