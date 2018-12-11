Jimmy Dean Recalls More Than 29,000 Pounds Of Sausage Due To Metal Contamination

Jimmy Dean is now at the center of a massive recall as a result of select products being contaminated with metal. According to NBC News, on Monday, December 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a press release confirming Kentucky-based CTI Foods LLC’s voluntary recall for 29,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat pork and poultry products. It has been reported that Jimmy Dean began investigating after receiving five complaints from customers about particles being found in the food products.

“A few consumers contacted the company to say they had found small, string-like fragments of metal in the product. Though the fragments have been found in a very limited number of packages, out of an abundance of caution, CTI is recalling 29,028 pounds of product. Jimmy Dean is closely monitoring this recall and working with CTI to assure proper coordination with the USDA. No injuries have been reported with this recall.”

The internal investigation reportedly confirmed the recalled products were produced at one plant location on August 4, 2018. According to the press release, the recall is in reference to “23.4-oz. pouches of ‘Jimmy Dean HEAT ‘n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey’ with a ‘use by’ date of Jan. 31, 2019.” The Jimmy Dean sausages have the case code A6382168, and a timestamp range of 11:58 through 01:49. The back of the Jimmy Dean packaging also includes the number “EST. 19085.”

Shortly after the recall was announced, Jimmy Dean spokesman Worth Sparkman released a detailed statement with more information about the status of the recall. While there have been no reports of “adverse reactions,” the USDA has still classified the recall as a severe health risk because there is “reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to NBC-4.

The latest news about the Jimmy Dean recall follows a string of reports about multiple recalls that have been announced over the past several weeks. The USDA has also released an announcement reminding consumers to refrain from eating raw cookie dough due to its raw egg content.

Consumers with any further questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the Jimmy Dean customer service line at (855) 382-3101. English and Spanish-speaking representatives can also be reached by contacting the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on weekdays. No further details about the Jimmy Dean recall have been released.