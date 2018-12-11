Olivia Buckland Leaves Little To The Imagination In Racy Lingerie On Instagram

Olivia Buckland is a fierce believer in body confidence and empowerment, which she often preaches through her Instagram account. The 25-year-old model and reality TV star took to the popular social media platform on Monday to share a racy photo of herself in blue lingerie that leaves little to the imagination.

In the snap, the former Love Island star is featured in a lace bra that flaunts some serious cleavage, which she paired with matching briefs that are equally as tiny and sit high on her hips, highlighting her curves. The skimpy lingerie accentuates the British bombshell’s hourglass figure, particularly her breasts and voluptuous derriere, as the Daily Mail pointed out.

Buckland is posing for the photo in what appears to be a bathroom as she shows off her suntanned skin. Her blonde tresses are tied back in a low ponytail, leaving her bronzed face on display. One of the bra straps has slipped off the model’s shoulder, a detail that spices up the snap further.

Some of the model’s tattoos are visible in the photo, particularly her intricate piece on her upper abdomen, right below the breasts. Also visible is her right leg tattoo, which appears to go around her thigh.

Buckland is holding a can of faux tan product Cocoa Brown, of which she is an ambassador. Buckland’s sultry post on Instagram comes after she was seen hosting the Cocoa Brown By Marissa Carter Annual Christmas Lunch held at Dukes Hotel in London, according to the Daily Mail report.

The post, which she shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 55,000 likes and more than 250 comments within a day of being posted at the time of this writing. Users took to the comment section to share emoji and messages about her body and physique.

“Wooowww! So unreal!!!” one user wrote paired with a few fire and heart-eyed emoji, while another noted, “Do I look like this when I put this tan on? why she so unreal.”

As per the Daily Mail, Buckland recently married Alex Bowen, whom she met on the second season of Love Island in 2016. The two wed in September in Essex in a ceremony held at Gosfield Hall in front of their family and celebrity friends, the report continued.

“I didn’t want it to end! I wish I’d had a two day wedding… it’s just having fun and letting your hair down,” the 25-year-old is quoted as saying.