‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Lauren Shocks Fen!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, December 12 brings reconciliation, a wake-up call, and lots of hard work.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) makes amends with Devon (Bryton James), according to She Knows Soaps. After he arranged for Shauna (Camryn Munn) to leave, Devon read Cane the riot act. Things have not gone well for the brothers-in-law since Hilary’s accident and Lily’s (Christel Khalil) involvement in it. At Devon’s insistence, Lily went to trial and received a harsh sentence despite Devon’s last minute change of heart.

Now, Lily faced trouble in prison, and she transferred four hours away, which caused a major struggle for her family. Neil (Kristoff St. John) even moved to be closer to his daughter while Cane, Mattie (Lexie Stevenson), and Charlie (Noah Alexander Geary) struggle to live so far from her as she serves the rest of her sentence. After all that, Cane wants to make sure there is family harmony as the holiday season approaches, and he tries to put aside his differences with Devon.

Meanwhile, Fen (Zach Tinker) gets a wake-up call from Lauren (Tracey Bregman). He breezed back into Genoa City last week on a hope and a prayer to try to launch a new career in music after his law school failure. Unfortunately for Fen, things may not be quite as easy as he’d initially hoped. Sure, he had a plan, but it involved relying a lot on his mom and dad, Lauren and Michael (Christian LeBlanc). Now Lauren lets him know he cannot get a free ride. That means Fen must find some paying work soon.

Luckily for the unemployed Baldwin, Inquisitr’s Y&R spoilers reveal that Lola (Sasha Calle) will soon need some help, and then he’ll be able to earn his keep so to speak.

Finally, Abby (Melissa Ordway) works to get ahead and prove to her Newman family that she can live up to the name. She just bought a building on her own, and she recently realized, thanks to a chat with Billy (Jason Thompson), that Genoa City has no hip happening place for the younger set to hang out after hours since Dina (Marla Adams) accidentally burned down Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) club, The Underground. She wants to create something like that with her new building, but Nick is less than supportive, warning her off all the pitfalls.

Exactly how will Abby both get ahead and prove to her family that she’s as deserving as all the rest? It’s sure to be a wild ride filled with excitement and drama. Perhaps, in the end, she’ll create something awesome for the city, too.