Instagram Vixen Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Teases Revealing Lingerie Look In Latest Video Clip

Arizona native Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa is making a name for herself — thanks to her booming Instagram popularity — and her latest post makes it clear why she has been generating a lot of buzz on the social media site. The 20-year-old donned a revealing lingerie set and some accessories for a video, and her followers are loving it.

As the Inquisitr has previously shared, Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa has been touted by some outlets as having “the sexiest booty on the internet.” The bombshell Instagram starlet has built up a massive following on the social media site, having started her page as a teen shortly after she completed modeling school. She posted sultry selfies throughout her years of high school — and now embraces both her curvy figure, and her confidence, as both her brand and entrepreneurial endeavors boom.

Jailyne has a website of her own where she promotes a number of products featuring her image, and her current hit is a 2019 calendar that is available for pre-sale. In her latest Instagram video, it’s a look from that calendar that she’s flaunting — and it’s likely to send her millions of followers into a frenzy.

Ochoa’s latest clip showed her wearing the lingerie ensemble that is on the cover of her calendar, and she’s flaunting her hourglass figure in the video. Jailyne is wearing white heeled boots, fuzzy legwarmers, and a jacket — but the main attraction in regards to her outfit is the white lacy bra and panties set that she’s showcasing.

The video is taken outdoors, with a snow-covered mountain off in the distance as Jailyne emphasizes her figure on a dirt road. There is a brief glimpse of her ample booty, her trademark feature, and the video shows plenty of cleavage and curves.

The Instagram star has 9.1 million followers on the social media site, and a whopping 742,000 of them had liked this particular post in the first 17 hours of the video having been posted on Jailyne’s page. Some wondered if the calendar features some booty shots — as that is what many love most about Ochoa — and others simply noted that she looked stunning in the video clip.

Other recent updates to the starlet’s Instagram page have shown her traveling through Egypt and Turkey. Everything that she posts generates plenty of buzz among her followers, and these newest photos and videos are no exception.

Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa does find herself in the midst of online controversy here and there, especially when it comes to buzz over plastic surgery and the like. However, she doesn’t seem to spend much time worrying about it, doing her thing and building her empire regardless of any negativity among her critics.