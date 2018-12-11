‘B&B’ Spoilers: Reese Kisses Taylor While Steffy Worries About Her Safety

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, December 12 tease that at least two people are very concerned about Taylor Hayes’ (Hunter Tylo) welfare, per Soap Central. Steffy will realize that her mother has more enemies than she can count, while Reese will show his support for Taylor with a rather unexpected gesture.

Taylor Hayes Vents & Reese Buckingham Kisses Away All Her Fears

Taylor and Reese have only just met, yet they have already connected enough for Taylor to open up to him about the intimate details of her life. She already told the new doctor in town that she has a history with alcohol and about her nemesis Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

The two physicians met at Steffy’s party and hit it off right from the start. Reese remembered her from a conference that he had attended. Taylor had been one of the guest speakers and she had impressed him very much. Taylor had told him that Brooke was trying to keep Kelly away from her. Later that evening after Reese asked Zoe about Brooke, she showed him a photograph of the blonde.

The two will run into each other again and Taylor will vent to Reese about Brooke again. This time, Reese will lean in and the two will share a kiss.

Reese and Taylor hit it off when they meet at Steffy's party for her staff. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/aqa2cLtGFv #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/jZim2unSgp — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 7, 2018

Steffy Forrester Worries About Taylor Hayes’ Safety

Now that Liam broke the news, Taylor’s secret is now known to Hope (Annika Noelle), Brooke, and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Steffy has had conversations with each of these people concerning Taylor and what she did to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

With the exception of Ridge, they all believe that Taylor is dangerous. They believe that she can snap at any time and that she is an unstable person. In fact, all of them have opined that Taylor is a risk to Kelly (Zoe Pennington).

Steffy trusts her mom and has made sure that she is seeking professional help. She knows that Taylor is very distraught about what she did, and she knows that her mother loves her granddaughter more than anything.

But Steffy will be extremely anxious after Liam leaves. Liam still believes that Kelly should not be left alone with Taylor, and Steffy disagrees. Steffy will realize that thanks to Liam, many people are watching Taylor’s every move. One wrong move and Taylor could wind up in prison. Far from Kelly being at risk, Taylor is not safe from vindictive, prying eyes.

