Chelsea Clinton Asks For Privacy For Fellow First Child Barron Trump

The former first daughter called out people for mocking Donald Trump's son.

Chelsea Clinton has no time for bullies — even when she’s not the target of their attacks. The former first daughter came to the defense of Barron Trump on Twitter, criticizing those who would mock or discuss the 12-year-old son of Donald Trump. According to Yahoo! Finance, Clinton quickly stood up for the preteen, who doesn’t use social media.

The topic of bullying hits close to home for Clinton, who was a similar age when her father, Bill Clinton, became President of the United States. During his tenure as president, Chelsea Clinton was subjected to aggressive mockery and bullying by the media.

Since this experience, Clinton has been a passionate advocate against any sort of bullying — and now she’s defending Barron Trump from online critics. So when a New York Magazine writer made a joke on Twitter about Barron Trump being in line for the next chief of staff, Clinton felt the need to fire back.

“Please leave Barron Trump out of ‘jokes’ & analyses,” Clinton wrote on her Twitter account. “He’s a kid and private citizen and deserves to be left alone. Thank you.”

But Clinton wasn’t done standing up for Barron Trump — she also took on the hotly debated topic of whether or not Donald Trump’s youngest son could be mocked, as critics contend that his father’s position on illegal immigration opens up the door for such rhetoric. Clinton made it clear that, as far as she was concerned, that had nothing at all to do with Barron Trump.

“Hi Jay,” Clinton wrote in response to a since-deleted Tweet. “I’ve spoken out on Twitter and & elsewhere about the horror of family separations at the border. It’s unconscionable. #FamiliesBelongTogether. That has nothing to do with Barron Trump.”

Chelsea Clinton may not align politically with Donald Trump, but time and again she’s stated that his children should not be included in the criticism. After news of Donald Trump Jr.’s impending divorce broke, Clinton publicly asked that his young children be given privacy and respect during this tough time.

The tweets regarding Barron Trump’s privacy come shortly after Clinton was seen to reconnect with Barron’s older half-sister, Ivanka Trump, during George H.W. Bush’s funeral service. The two former friends — who had fallen out when their parents faced off politically — were seen sitting and chatting together on an otherwise sad day, leading many to wonder if a reconciliation is in the future for the first daughters.

Barron Trump is the only child of Melania Trump and Donald Trump. His mother has made a concerted effort to keep him out of the public limelight, despite his father’s political career.