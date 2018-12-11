Adam Levine Says He And DeAndre Nico ‘Are Good,’ But ‘The Voice’ Fans Aren’t Buying It

Last week on The Voice, coach Adam Levine made a controversial decision to support Reagan Strange over DeAndre Nico (both of whom were on Levine’s team) when Strange could not perform due to illness, and fans of the show responded in anger. In this week’s performance episode on Monday evening, Levine took a minute to address the situation by telling Strange that he spoke to Nico and the two artists are reportedly “good” now.

“It was a strange week, but it’s over now. DeAndre’s my boy. I love him. We talked,” Levine said during the Top 8 episode as he coached Strange through her practice.

Nico and Strange had both been up for elimination that evening along with Dave Fenley, meaning that these artists had to perform one last time before fans voted in an “Instant Save.” However, Strange was not on stage all night because of her illness, and was unable to sing for her spot like the others. Levine chose to be the voice for Strange and encouraged voters to save her, disregarding Nico’s performance.

Despite the backlash on social media last week following the incident, Levine appears to be standing by his decision to push votes for Strange.

Unfortunately, many fans don’t believe the “Girls Like You” singer’s statement, according to Entertainment Tonight. They continued to call out Levine on social media, expressing total disappointment over Levine’s “lack of respect” for Nico.

“Lost all respect for Adam Levine in this moment. His lack of respect for his other contestant was despicable! He could have shown grace, respect and courtesy to DeAndre then put in a plug for Reagan,” one Twitter user said.

Others are saying that they will no longer be watching the show, while a few are calling for Levine to be fired.

In addition to Levine’s statement, The Voice also aired a clip of Strange and Levine collecting donations from fans outside the studio for Toys for Tots to benefit victims of the California wildfires. Nico was also shown FaceTiming Strange to wish her luck, and to tell her there were no hard feelings, according to CinemaBlend. Social media users called The Voice out by citing these clips as simple publicity stunts to cover the incident.

“I lol’d at that whole Adam/Reagan segment. First the toys for tots part to get our sympathy votes and then DeAndre calling Reagan saying to forget all the extra stuff,” someone wrote on Twitter.

Several fans were quick to point out that Levine’s statement contradicts what Nico told a local news station in Texas after his elimination from the show. The singer reportedly said that he felt like Levine “sold him out,” CountryLiving reported.

“It was just weird because I just felt like, not being rude, I just felt like he sold me out, you know? And I just don’t respect it, just being honest,” Nico said. “I know she’s a little kid, but it’s like…you could have put in some words for me at all. Like something, something.”