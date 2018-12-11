Kendall Jenner Sexy Instagram Love Letter Could Be From Boy Band Ex-Lover

Kendall Jenner shared the sweetest, sexiest love letter on her Instagram story and fans of the model and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star are hoping its from her boyband ex-lover, Harry Styles.

Or, it could very well be from her current flame, basketball pro-Ben Simmons, but more on that later.

Kendall Jenner left her followers shook when she posted the secret letter, taking care to black out the sender’s name before posting the note to her Instagram Stories and it went a little something like this:

“Dear Kendall, We may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger & stronger by the minute. My innermost feeling is love for you. I will love you until death separates us. Right now this separation is killing me, but in my heart, I know that nothing could come close to separating us. We are united into one forever, body & soul and I want you to know that I love you from the deepest part of my heart.”

The handwriting is neat and clean, leading fans to believe the note is from her former One Direction flame Harry Styles, who also has neat and clean handwriting.

Several years ago, Jenner and Styles were rumored to be dating and even had their own cute couple name for a short time, Hendall.

HARRY. DID. NOT. WRITE. THIS. I ACKNOWLEDGED THIS IN THE TWEET. I swear some people are so dense — release baby honey (@capricornmmith) December 11, 2018

Some of Jenner’s social media followers compared his handwriting to that of the note, which is how this connection blossomed.

Although it would be nice to think the two pals rekindled their relationship, chances are the note was from Simmons, whom Jenner has been linked to for the past several months.

The two were spotted at the beginning of December at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A source told E! News in November that Jenner and Simmons are in no rush to “label” any part of their relationship, although they have been “seeing each other regularly.”

“Kendall really likes Ben and he has been keeping her attention,” the source told E! News. “They try not to put stress or pressure on the relationship, but Kendall isn’t actively seeing anyone else right now.”

The final contender in the game of “who wrote the note” could very well be Jenner’s bestie’s brother, Anwar Hadid, brother of models Gigi and Bella.

Anwar Hadid and Jenner hooked up for over one month. The two were “very together” during fashion week, reported Elle, and both had hickeys, allegedly from each other, at one point.

Elle noted that four hours after Jenner posted the letter, Hadid shared two cryptic Instagram stories, one that said “product of bleeding” and a second that said, “I only have to feel this for a little longer.”