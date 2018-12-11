Michelle Obama Adds Cities To Her 2019 Tour Stops As Book Sales Surpass 3 Million

Due to the overwhelming response to her book, Michelle Obama is adding more stops to her book tour, Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama.

In an exclusive interview with People, the former first lady shares that she will be adding more stops to her popular book tour in 2019. Fans hoping to catch Obama in person can check out the full list of dates on her website. In addition to U.S. cities, Obama will also be traveling to Canada and Europe, visiting fans across the world. And luckily for Michelle, she loves what she does and she says that she couldn’t be more excited about adding more shows.

“I’ve been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we’ve received from so many communities we weren’t able to visit this year,” Obama told the outlet. “That’s why I’m thrilled that we’re able to expand our conversations to these new settings and wider audiences. I can’t wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful for me and, I hope, for so many others.”

After just one week on the shelves, Obama’s book Becoming made its way all the way up to the top of the coveted New York Times bestseller list. Not only that, but the book has sold more copies than any other book in 2018. In the United States and Canada alone, Obama’s book has sold over 3 million copies.

Today, Obama also took to her Twitter account to let fans know that she was adding more stops to her book tour. In the tweet, Obama said that she was adding a few more cities to see people that she had missed before.

“These conversations have been so meaningful for me, and I hope they’ve been meaningful for you all, too.”

So far, the tweet has earned Obama a lot of attention with over 2,700-plus retweets, 19,000 likes, and 700-plus comments. Some followers of the former first lady were quick to chime in over the great news of Obama coming to a city near them while countless others congratulated her on the success of her book.

As the Inquisitr shared last week, Obama was busy attending the funeral of the late George H.W. Bush. While there, she and former President George W. Bush had another viral moment when he went to greet her at the funeral and handed her what appeared to be a piece of candy, just like he did in the other viral moment from Senator John McCain’s funeral.

Seems like the pair has quite an adorable relationship!