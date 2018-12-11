Meghan Markle Isn’t The Only Royal That Has Had Staff Quit On Her

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has lost her fair share of staff members of the year as well.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been in headlines even more than usual as of late as rumors swirl about her alleged tyrant-like behavior that has now apparently caused two aides to resign from their positions working with the royal. And while the staff shake-ups seem odd, especially with the gossip about Meghan’s attitude making her difficult to work with, Cosmopolitan points out that she is not the only member of the royal family to have had people quit–Kate Middleton has too.

As noted in the documentary William & Kate: The Journey, the Duchess of Cambridge lost both her head housekeeper and head gardener at the same time shortly after her marriage to Prince William because Kate had broken with royal protocol by doing a number of household duties on her own.

“It was very controversial because they had actually worked for the Queen previously and then came over to work for Prince William and Kate,” journalist Ashley Pearson explained in the film.

And just like Meghan, Kate was pegged as being “difficult” because of her inclination to cook or do things for her husband on her own. Pearson attributed this behavior to the Duchess not growing up with household servants, but still explained her actions “didn’t sit too well with staff.”

FWIW, Kate Middleton *Also* Had Staff Quit Over Breaking Royal Protocol https://t.co/g9Ff9G3TSc pic.twitter.com/McMnhGu0sy — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) December 11, 2018

Kate also lost her personal press secretary Rebecca Deacon in 2017, who AOL reported at the time had been employed by the British royal family for 10 years. However, she did not leave with any bad blood. According to the news source, Deacon’s resignation was slightly unsurprising as she was getting married later in the month.

Since the royal wedding in May, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost a combined total of three staff members, one of which just announced her resignation earlier this week. According to People, Samantha Cohen, who served as the couple’s private secretary and chief of staff, will leave her position sometime next year after only coming into the position over the summer. Like Deacon’s resignation, however, Cohen’s shouldn’t come as a surprise, as she was only meant to be an “interim” appointment for the couple.

Meghan’s interim assistant becomes the latest staff member to quit, as it emerges that Harry "went mental" after William questioned Meghan’s suitability as his bride https://t.co/Z9k9GykG6s — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 10, 2018

The news about Cohen comes shortly after Meghan’s assistant Melissa Touabti left her position after just six months, a decision that the Daily Mail reported a source from Kensington Palace called “a real shock.”

Prince Harry has also been a victim of staff turnover, losing his “right hand man” of five years Edward Lane Fox over the summer.