Romee Strijd Goes Braless In A Sheer Shirt On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd visited the High Line in New York City and shared a snap from the visit wearing a revealing outfit. The Instagram post shows the model smiling as she crouched on the ground, wearing a silver jacket, pants, and boots. She complemented the metallic look with a white, sheer shirt and chose to go braless. Romee accessorized with oversized sunglasses and wore her hair back in a casual, messy ponytail.

Fans loved the photo, with people commenting on her “Nice Boots!”, “Wonderful woman,” and “omg, where is ur outfit from?”

On the other hand, it’s worth noting that The High Line is a popular and innovative park that is called as such because it used to be an elevated freight line. The transformation from a freight line to a public space was dramatic, with much-needed greenery being added to the heart of NYC. It’s now used as a public park, with art installations and free programs being offered from time to time like meditation and dance.

Also, the model shared some stories from Amsterdam several hours ago, including one of her questioning her boyfriend’s wish for a black Christmas tree while showing her dinner choice for the night: chickpea cauliflower curry.

Her fans seem to be liking Romee’s choice to share some of her cooking, as some people asked her for her recipe in the comments section of her newest post.

It looks like Strijd might be enjoying some downtime after a very busy year, as her other post shows her and her boyfriend holding a couple of babies. The post was captioned, “family time,” which led to fans leaving comments like “Omg so cute!!! Have a baby already!!!” and “Omggg that is the cutest thing ever get married already.”

And for fans who want to know more about Romee’s beauty routine, look no further. She revealed some of her secrets to Vogue Australia, including her skincare routine.

“Hydrating my skin and myself is the best thing you can do for your skin and health. I kind of play around with products, but lately I have been washing my face at night, and use just a couple of drops of Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum and massage it on my face and neck. I feel like it helps a lot for dryness and dehydration.”

Also, this is Romee’s favorite advice from a facialist, which is applicable year-round.