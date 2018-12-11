‘Dancing With The Stars’ Casting Shakeup; Who’s Out Of The National Tour

There has been a major casting shakeup for the celebrity contestants of DWTS: Live! A Night To Remember less than one week before the cast takes their show on the road.

The tour’s official Instagram posted an update to the casting, stating that scheduled performing celebs John Schneider and Mary Lou Retton will no longer appear on the tour.

As of press time, Bobby Bones, Milo Manheim, Juan Pablo di Pace, Rashad Jennings, and Joe Amabile will tour with the cast of pros.

DWTS: Live! A Night To Remember will feature some of your favorite pros performing in just two hours, some of your favorite routines and some of the most iconic dances featured on the series.

The tour will feature fan-favorite pros and troupe members from the show, according to the tour’s official website.

Heading to a city near you will be the following female dancers: Hayley Erbert, Jenna Johnson, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.

The male dancers are as follows: Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, and Alan Bersten and Val Chmerkovskiy, who is engaged to tour performer Johnson.

Dancing with the Stars: Live! A Night To Remember features fan-favorite professional and troupe dancers in a brand-new production showcasing every type of dance style as seen on ABC’s hit show Dancing with the Stars, ranging from ballroom and jazz to modern and hip-hop.

The tour dates and venues will be as follows.

Dec. 15, 2018, Columbia, SC

Township Auditorium

Dec. 16, 2018, Augusta, GA

Bell Auditorium

Dec. 18, 2018, Birmingham, AL

BJCC Concert Hall

Dec. 19, 2018, Huntsville, AL

Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Dec. 20, 2018, Chattanooga, TN

Soldiers And Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Dec. 21, 2018, Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Civic Auditorium And Coliseum

Dec. 27, 2018, Charleston, WV

Charleston Municipal Auditorium

Dec. 28, 2018, Raleigh, NC

Memorial Auditorium At The Duke Energy For The Performing Arts

Dec. 29, 2018, Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Dec. 30, 2018, N. Charleston, SC

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Dec. 31, 2018, Charlotte, NC

Ovens Auditorium

Jan. 2, 2019, Richmond, VA

Altria Theater

Jan. 3, 2019, Pittsburgh, PA

Heinz Hall

Jan. 4, 2019, Verona, NY

Turning Stone

Jan. 5, 2019, Windsor, ON

Colosseum At Caesars

Jan. 6, 2019, Kitchener, ON

Centre In The Square

Jan. 8, 2019, Rochester, NY

Auditorium Theatre

Jan. 9, 2019, Washington, DC

The Theater At MGM National Harbor

Jan. 10, 2019, Baltimore, MD

Lyric Theater

Jan. 11, 2019, Atlantic City, NJ

Borgata

Jan. 12, 2019, Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

Jan. 13, 2019, Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

Jan. 15, 2019, New York, NY

Radio City Music Hall

Jan. 17, 2019, Boston, MA

Wang Theater

Jan. 18, 2019, Boston, MA

Wang Theater

Jan. 19, 2019, Bethlehem, PA

Sands Bethlehem Events Center

Jan. 20, 2019, Bethlehem, PA

Sands Bethlehem Events Center

Jan. 22, 2019, Lancaster, PA

American Music Theater

Jan. 23, 2019, Lancaster, PA

American Music Theater

Jan. 24, 2019, Lancaster, PA

American Music Theater

Jan. 25, 2019, New Brunswick, NJ

State Theatre

Jan. 26, 2019, Philadelphia, PA

Metropolitan Opera House

Jan. 27, 2019, Buffalo, NY

Shea’s Performing Arts Center

Jan. 29, 2019, Akron, OH

Civic Theater

Jan. 30, 2019, Columbus, OH

Palace Theatre

Jan. 31, 2019, Cincinnati, OH

Taft Theater

Feb. 1, 2019, Indianapolis, IN

Murat Theater At Old National Centre

Feb. 2, 2019, Rosemont, IL

Rosemont Theatre

Feb. 4, 2019, Milwaukee, WI

Riverside Theatre

Feb. 5, 2019. Minneapolis, MN

State Theatre

Feb. 7, 2019, Grand Prairie, TX

Verizon Theater At Grand Prairie

Feb. 8, 2019, Sugar Land, TX

Smart Financial Centre

Feb. 9, 2019, Memphis, TN

Orpheum Theatre

Feb. 10, 2019, Nashville, TN

Grand Ole Opry

Feb. 11, 2019, Atlanta, GA

Fox Theatre

Feb. 13, 2019, Hollywood, FL

Seminole Hard Rock

Feb. 14, 2019, Clearwater, FL

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Feb. 15, 2019, Sarasota, FL

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Feb. 16, 2019, Orlando, FL

Bob Carr Theater

Feb. 17, 2019, Jacksonville, FL

Moran Theatre

Dancing with the Stars airs on ABC.