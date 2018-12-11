‘Dancing With The Stars’ Casting Shakeup; Who’s Out Of The National Tour

There has been a major casting shakeup for the celebrity contestants of DWTS: Live! A Night To Remember less than one week before the cast takes their show on the road.
The tour’s official Instagram posted an update to the casting, stating that scheduled performing celebs John Schneider and Mary Lou Retton will no longer appear on the tour.
As of press time, Bobby Bones, Milo Manheim, Juan Pablo di Pace, Rashad Jennings, and Joe Amabile will tour with the cast of pros.
DWTS: Live! A Night To Remember will feature some of your favorite pros performing in just two hours, some of your favorite routines and some of the most iconic dances featured on the series.
The tour will feature fan-favorite pros and troupe members from the show, according to the tour’s official website.
Heading to a city near you will be the following female dancers: Hayley Erbert, Jenna Johnson, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.
The male dancers are as follows: Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, and Alan Bersten and Val Chmerkovskiy, who is engaged to tour performer Johnson.
Dancing with the Stars: Live! A Night To Remember features fan-favorite professional and troupe dancers in a brand-new production showcasing every type of dance style as seen on ABC’s hit show Dancing with the Stars, ranging from ballroom and jazz to modern and hip-hop.
The tour dates and venues will be as follows.
Dec. 15, 2018, Columbia, SC
Township Auditorium
Dec. 16, 2018, Augusta, GA
Bell Auditorium
Dec. 18, 2018, Birmingham, AL
BJCC Concert Hall
Dec. 19, 2018, Huntsville, AL
Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Dec. 20, 2018, Chattanooga, TN
Soldiers And Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Dec. 21, 2018, Knoxville, TN
Knoxville Civic Auditorium And Coliseum
Dec. 27, 2018, Charleston, WV
Charleston Municipal Auditorium
Dec. 28, 2018, Raleigh, NC
Memorial Auditorium At The Duke Energy For The Performing Arts
Dec. 29, 2018, Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
Dec. 30, 2018, N. Charleston, SC
North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Dec. 31, 2018, Charlotte, NC
Ovens Auditorium
Jan. 2, 2019, Richmond, VA
Altria Theater
Jan. 3, 2019, Pittsburgh, PA
Heinz Hall
Jan. 4, 2019, Verona, NY
Turning Stone
Jan. 5, 2019, Windsor, ON
Colosseum At Caesars
Jan. 6, 2019, Kitchener, ON
Centre In The Square
Jan. 8, 2019, Rochester, NY
Auditorium Theatre
Jan. 9, 2019, Washington, DC
The Theater At MGM National Harbor
Jan. 10, 2019, Baltimore, MD
Lyric Theater
Jan. 11, 2019, Atlantic City, NJ
Borgata
Jan. 12, 2019, Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun Arena
Jan. 13, 2019, Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun Arena
Jan. 15, 2019, New York, NY
Radio City Music Hall
Jan. 17, 2019, Boston, MA
Wang Theater
Jan. 18, 2019, Boston, MA
Wang Theater
Jan. 19, 2019, Bethlehem, PA
Sands Bethlehem Events Center
Jan. 20, 2019, Bethlehem, PA
Sands Bethlehem Events Center
Jan. 22, 2019, Lancaster, PA
American Music Theater
Jan. 23, 2019, Lancaster, PA
American Music Theater
Jan. 24, 2019, Lancaster, PA
American Music Theater
Jan. 25, 2019, New Brunswick, NJ
State Theatre
Jan. 26, 2019, Philadelphia, PA
Metropolitan Opera House
Jan. 27, 2019, Buffalo, NY
Shea’s Performing Arts Center
Jan. 29, 2019, Akron, OH
Civic Theater
Jan. 30, 2019, Columbus, OH
Palace Theatre
Jan. 31, 2019, Cincinnati, OH
Taft Theater
Feb. 1, 2019, Indianapolis, IN
Murat Theater At Old National Centre
Feb. 2, 2019, Rosemont, IL
Rosemont Theatre
Feb. 4, 2019, Milwaukee, WI
Riverside Theatre
Feb. 5, 2019. Minneapolis, MN
State Theatre
Feb. 7, 2019, Grand Prairie, TX
Verizon Theater At Grand Prairie
Feb. 8, 2019, Sugar Land, TX
Smart Financial Centre
Feb. 9, 2019, Memphis, TN
Orpheum Theatre
Feb. 10, 2019, Nashville, TN
Grand Ole Opry
Feb. 11, 2019, Atlanta, GA
Fox Theatre
Feb. 13, 2019, Hollywood, FL
Seminole Hard Rock
Feb. 14, 2019, Clearwater, FL
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Feb. 15, 2019, Sarasota, FL
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Feb. 16, 2019, Orlando, FL
Bob Carr Theater
Feb. 17, 2019, Jacksonville, FL
Moran Theatre
Dancing with the Stars airs on ABC.