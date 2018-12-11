‘The Voice’ Coaches Collaborate On An A Capella Mashup Of Their Greatest Hits

Jimmy Fallon has joined The Tonight Show‘s house band, The Roots, for yet another a capella collaboration. This time, the talk show host invited NBC’s The Voice Season 15 coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Jennifer Hudson to sing some of their greatest hits in an epic a capella mash-up, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The Roots, Fallon, and his four special guests appeared in Brady Bunch-style colorful squares to sing their parts. Fallon and the band opened with some background vocals as Levine appeared in the center square to sing his 2002 hit “She Will Be Loved” and a few lines of “This Love.”

Hudson entered the center next with a slow rendition of her 2008 classic “Spotlight,” followed by Shelton singing “She’s Got A Way With Words” from 2016 and “I’ll Name the Dogs” from 2017. Fallon and The Roots even switched up their singing style to match Shelton’s country sound, with Fallon throwing on a cowboy hat.

Shelton also threw in the famous line, “Kiss my country a**,” from his 2011 hit of the same name.

Finally, Clarkson entered with her 2011 tune “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” and Hudson joined in to help Clarkson sing. The video ended with a killer mash-up of the four artists singing each of their selections as Fallon and The Roots sang backup.

The Voice‘s host, Carson Daly, even came in at one point to clap his hands in support.

This a capella mash-up is just the latest in a series with Fallon and The Roots on The Tonight Show, according to E! News. The comedian previously invited the Star Wars cast to sing a few popular scores from the latest film, as well as the cast of Avengers: Infinity War for a unique spin on the Brady Bunch theme song called “The Marvel Bunch.”

Paul McCartney and the cast of Sing joined the series in 2016 for an a capella version of “Wonderful Chistmastime,” and Miley Cyrus came on in 2013 to sing “We Can’t Stop.”

The Voice coaches watched their remaining 8 artists perform solos and duets on Monday evening ahead of fans voting for eliminations. There was also a performance from Hudson, and Levine briefly addressed the controversy over DeAndre Nico’s elimination last week.

The Voice will air the voting results for its semi-finals on Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. on NBC. Next week, the final four artists will perform on Monday, December 17, and the winner of The Voice will be crowned on Tuesday, December 18.