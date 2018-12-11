Bollywood Siren Disha Patani Stuns In Sultry Underwear Shot On Instagram

Bollywood actress Disha Patani isn’t afraid to be bold on her Instagram page, even though it sometimes generates some backlash for her. The young Indian star is currently highlighted in an underwear campaign for Calvin Klein and she just stunned her fans with a gorgeous new photo related to the advertising blitz.

In her latest Instagram shot, Disha Patani is wearing a matching set of Calvin Klein panties and bra. She is lounging on a bed with slightly messed up covers and she looks gorgeous as she gazes at the camera.

Patani didn’t add much of a caption for this shot, nor did she need one. She simply tagged the Calvin Klein page and added a hashtag of “MyCalvins” along with a flower emoji. These underwear sets tend not to have much in the way of frills or fancy embellishments, but Disha makes it look stunningly gorgeous anyway.

It appears that this underwear set is Calvin Klein’s unlined bralette and bikini panty set with the monogram logo. Patani is positioned so that her curves are perfectly highlighted in the underwear set, as the shot shows her toned midriff, a hint of cleavage, and her curvy hips.

Disha has her arms raised up toward her head and her long, dark locks cascade over one shoulder as she gives the camera a smoldering look. She has on a subtle makeup look and didn’t add any other accessories to allow the underwear to stand out as it hugged her enviable figure perfectly.

The Bollywood star has 15.7 million followers on Instagram and this latest photo was a big hit among Patani’s fans. In just 10 hours, more than 825,000 of those following the actress on the social media site had shown their appreciation for the shot. Disha has the comments turned off on this particular post, perhaps because she has sometimes received intense criticism from those who think she is a bit too provocative at times.

A couple of Disha’s other recent posts have also garnered a lot of positive feedback from the Bollywood star’s fans. In one photo Patani is wearing a beautiful emerald-green gown and almost 1.2 million people showed their love for that one and more than 5,300 people commented on how gorgeous she looked.

Another photo showed Disha in a stunning Arpita Mehta ensemble. The designer highlighted Patani’s look via their Instagram page and noted that this is their all-mint linear sharara, blouse, and tiered ruffle jacket. The look does show Patani’s bare midriff and her toned arms along with a hint of cleavage, and it had 1.6 million of the Bollywood star’s fans buzzing in just a day.

No matter what Bollywood actress Disha Patani wears, she looked absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. She has shown that she isn’t afraid to show a little skin and push some boundaries, even when she gets some blowback for her efforts. Based on her latest Instagram posts and the reactions coming from her millions of fans, she’s hitting the right note and it seems clear that she’s absolutely on fire these days.