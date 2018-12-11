Vicky Pattison Puts On Busty Display As She Rocks Skimpy Orange Bikini In Hot Tub On Instagram

Vicky Pattison has reportedly checked herself into a “self-care” retreat after splitting from her fiance John Noble, and she has been sharing photos of the experience with her 4.1 million Instagram followers. On Monday, the British reality TV star took to the popular social media platform to share a racy snap of herself in an orange bikini as she hangs out in a hot tub.

In the snap, the 31-year-old former Geordie Shore star is featured thigh-deep in a hot tub rocking an orange two-piece string bikini that highlights her bosom. The halterneck bikini top from ASOS shows off her washboard abs in the coordinating low-rise briefs.

The photo consists of a frontal shot of Pattison, who is looking away from the camera as she takes her left hand up toward her hair. The reality TV star’s tresses are wet and slicked back, giving the photo a natural touch. While Pattison appears to be unaware she is being photographed, she joked in the caption that she asked her mom to retake the photo several times.

Pattison went on to say that she had yet another successful day at Juice Master Retreats, a yoga and fitness retreat located in rural Portugal.

Before getting in the hot tub, Pattison spent her “dreamy” day hiking, doing some circuits and devouring Michelle Obama’s autobiography, Becoming.

“Now that’s a woman,” she wrote in the caption.

The post garnered more than 44,700 likes and more than 220 comments from Instagram users, who took to the comment section to compliment Pattison’s body and leave a myriad of emoji.

“I was debating getting up at 6am to train before work but I certainly will be now!” one user wrote accompanied by the hashtag “inspiration right here” and a heart-eyed emoji.

Pattison’s self-care efforts come just weeks after she was left devastated last month when her husband-to-be was captured on camera in a nightclub with another woman, according to the Daily Mail. Before checking into the spa a couple of days ago, the reality TV star admitted she was “completely done both physically and mentally,” the report contends.

“I’ve put my all into keeping going these last few weeks and now I need to accept that I need to go somewhere that is good for my soul and rest,” she is quoted as saying. “As they say at @juicemasterretreats, ‘sometimes the only way to move forward is to retreat.’ So off I go for some down time and self-care. Sending you all loads of love and thanks for all your continued kindness.”