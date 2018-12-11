Connie Britton Says She Used To Hate Going To The Gym But Found A New, Easy Workout That She’s Fond Of

Like many people, Connie Britton wasn’t always a big fan of the gym.

In the January issue of Health Magazine, the Dirty John star is sharing her tips and tricks to a healthy body over the age of 50. At first, the actress admitted that she wasn’t really a fan of working out. Britton says that she “doesn’t love” the gym even though it was her job in the past.

As she explains, when she was auditioning for various roles and trying to make it as an actress, she taught step aerobic classes in the Big Apple to get by and pay the bills. But after finding out that she wasn’t really loving the gym, she found another source of exercise that she is really fond of.

“I did step class or good old high-impact aerobics and calisthenics. I spent a lot of time in gyms, but now I really love a mind-body-spirit kind of a workout, and that’s more easily done outside— swimming, hiking, or yoga.”

In addition to swimming, hiking, and yoga, Britton also says that she likes to try meditation and breathing to find her own center. She credits this as another way to keep her body looking so amazing.

“It can be 10 minutes; it can be in the car while I’m driving or just taking a deep breath before I’m about to shoot a scene. It’s about going deeper than the external noise,” she shares of the routine. “To me, that’s a really important tool. And I really believe it helps with wrinkles. We can change our body chemistry through meditation.”

The Friday Night Lights star also spilled her diet and beauty routine secrets to the publication. As far as maintaining her amazing figure, Britton says that she has tried the Blood Type and Raw Diets in the past and those worked for her. But now, she sticks with cleanses and tries to eat lots of fruits and veggies while steering clear of sugar. She also says that in this new phase of her life, she is still trying to figure things that work out and adjust.

As far as her beauty routine goes, the mother of one says that it’s “embarrassingly uncomplicated” though she does have “potions” that she puts on in the morning and at night. One brand that she really loves is Beautycounter but she really just like to keep things simple.

The actress is currently starring in the hit podcast turned TV show titled Dirty John alongside Eric Bana.

New episodes air Sunday evenings on Bravo.