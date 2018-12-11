Instagram Bombshell Abigail Ratchford Teases She’s On Santa’s Naughty List With Sexy Lingerie Shots

Instagram model Abigail Ratchford always turns up the heat with her sexy social media posts and some of her latest are especially sultry. The 26-year-old social media vixen regularly shows off her curvy figure in boundary-pushing lingerie sets and in her latest post she’s put together a particularly seductive setting that has quickly become a favorite among her followers.

Monday evening, Abigail Ratchford posted a new photo to her Instagram page showing her in a racy, revealing red bra and a Santa hat. She was looking off to the side with her dark waves cascading down over her shoulders and she was nearly busting out of the gorgeous piece of lingerie.

Ratchford noted via her tags that this was a Honey Birdette bra and it suited Abigail’s style perfectly. The gorgeous piece of lingerie showed off the Instagram star’s busty assets while providing just the most essential amount of coverage.

Abigail has built up a following of 8.6 million people on the social media site, and more than 115,000 of them liked this particular post in the first 12 hours it was live. Ratchford also garnered more than 1,600 comments in that timeframe and most thought she looked stunning in this shot.

The Instagram starlet has shared several other sexy photos over the past few days as well. In her Instagram Stories, she shared a short video version of her sexy Santa setup along with some brief clips showing her in a different lacy lingerie set.

Ratchford always knows exactly the poses to strike to best flaunt her assets and her fans love the combination of her pouty, seductive looks and bodacious, hourglass figure. As the Inquisitr recently shared, Ratchford is one Instagram star who manages to combine the usual sexy post with a bit of creativity and her followers always respond positively.

There is no question that Abigail Ratchford has mastered the art of turning sexy selfies into a flourishing financial opportunity. She promotes some products via her social media page, and she has also created a sexy calendar and other products that those who love her look can buy for themselves.

The Instagram star’s millions of followers are always anxious to see what kind of busty, racy revealing snap she’ll post next and she’s on fire these days with the sultry shots and overflowing confidence that she’s paired to built her blossoming empire. Where will Abigail Ratchford head next with her brand and style? Fans can’t wait to find out.