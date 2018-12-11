Abigail Ratchford Slays In Racy New Snap As She Flaunts Her Curvy Figure In Sexy Purple Lingerie

Instagram bombshell Abigail Ratchford isn’t afraid to flaunt her enviable curvy figure on the popular social media platform. Known for pushing the boundaries, the model often posts snaps of herself dressed in the minimal amount of clothing possible. Her most recent photo does not disappoint as she poses in sexy purple lingerie for a nighttime shoot.

In the photo, the 26-year-old Instagram sensation stands between two sliding glass doors with her arms stretched up on either side of her. She wears a satin, lacy purple bra that pushes up her busty cleavage and is partly covered by her long, cascading wavy black hair. The lingerie bottoms are made with crisscrossing strips of fabric that hug her flat tummy and barely cover her lower abdomen while extending with clips to her thigh-high stockings. The bra and panties are stitched with delicate features, with the purple color contrasting beautifully with her dark features and exquisite makeup. She paired the sexy nighttime outfit with two simple wrist bangles and dangling earrings.

The model included a cheeky caption on the post that read, “Tis the season to slayyyyy ; ),” followed by three laughing purple devil emojis that match her lingerie set. Her 8.6 million followers loved the snap, commenting on how sexy she looked and referencing the bright purple color of her outfit in their messages. One fan even referred to her as a “Purple Princess.”

One Instagram user commented, “Unbelievable u are absolutely amazing. It’s one of the cutest pictures you’ve taken!” while another wrote, “You always bring it Abi! You are so pretty!”

Yet another follower wrote, “Purple has always been the color of royalty, wear it proud Queen AR.”

According to her official website, Abigail has modeled for numerous publications, including Esquire, Maxim, ZOO, E! Network, the New York Post, Sports Illustrated, People Magazine, the Daily Mail, and the Wall Street Journal. She has also been featured in numerous billboard campaigns on Sunset Blvd., and TMZ has coined her “The Sweetheart” after appearing on their show multiple times. She even made an appearance on the popular NBC show Parks and Recreation.

Earlier this year, Cosmopolitan featured Abigail in a story in which they revealed several fun facts about the model. In the feature, the social media influencer is quoted admitting that despite the positive feedback she receives from her fans, she has insecurities about her body and doesn’t keep it a secret that she perfects her photos before posting them.