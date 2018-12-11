Amy Schumer Claims Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy Style As Her Own

Both comedian Amy Schumer and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, expect babies due in the spring. Both women revealed their pregnancies to the world this past October, and since then, Schumer has hilariously compared herself to the duchess multiple times.

According to an Entertainment Tonight report, Schumer, 37, recently shared a picture of Markle at the Fashion Awards from shoulders down wearing gold jewelry and a stunning black gown. The comedian captioned it, “Loved my outfit during my set tonight!”

Markle made a surprise appearance at the awards in order to honor her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Kelle. Kelle received the Designer of the Year award, and surprising to no one, Markle stunned in a black, one-shouldered gown that showed off her growing bump to perfection, according to a report from the Mirror.

When Schumer announced her pregnancy, she also used Markle’s pregnancy. The I Feel Pretty actress photoshopped her and her husband Chris Fischer’s faces onto pictures of Markle and Prince Harry to reveal the exciting baby news. Later she referenced the duchess in a photo she posted of herself hugging the porcelain throne with morning sickness while Markle was on her first royal tour with the duke of Sussex.

As for why she’s made comparisons, Schumer recently explained, “Because she’s pregnant at the same time as me and [I’m] not going to let her get away with that. So maybe I’m feeling competitive, like, ‘Oh, Meghan looks better than me, and she has a tiny small bump, and she’s wearing high heels, and I already look 10-months pregnant, and I’ve been wearing flats for the last four years.'”

Schumer called out Markle as her “pregnancy nemesis” in the newest round of jokes and observations. While the duchess continues her pregnancy in public with grace and glamour, Schumer keeps it real with all her inside glimpses of the less than glamorous side of being pregnant. Obviously, Markle is somewhat limited in what she can share with the world given the royal family she’s not part of, but Schumer is not bound by the same types of traditions and restrictions, so she can show off the less exciting parts of growing a human in a laughable way.

While she’s remained funny and jokey about her pregnancy, Schumer hasn’t had an easy go of things. In fact, she experienced hyperemesis gravidarum, which is extreme nausea that ended up in a hospitalization, which another Duchess, Kate Middleton, suffered. Plus, her extreme illness caused her to cancel standup sets.