Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Post-Wedding ‘Bliss’ With Joe Jonas

Newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are enjoying some relaxation time together following their jam-packed week of wedding celebrations in India in early December. On Tuesday morning, Chopra shared a romantic photo on social media of she and her new husband experiencing the “marital bliss” of their honeymoon phase, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The photo on Instagram showed the Quantico actress resting her head on Jonas’s chest and showing off her hand, filled with her engagement ring, wedding band, and fading henna, a reminder of the couple’s recent fabulous wedding. Jonas held a cigar in one hand and the camera in the other. The two looked peaceful and happy.

“Marital bliss they say…” the 36-year-old actress captioned the photo, along with heart eyes and lip emojis.

Chopra also recently added “Jonas” to her name on Instagram.

Jonas shared his own image of “marital bliss” on Monday. The 26-year-old singer posted a video to Instagram of his new wife watching the Christmas classic Elf for the first time ever. Jonas silently and secretly filmed Chopra sitting in the dark, staring at the television and singing along to “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.”

He smiled as Chopra got more and more invested in the Will Ferrell film, covering her mouth and grabbing Jonas’s arm during one dramatic scene.

“Her first time watching Elf,” Jonas added in the caption with a Christmas tree emoji.

The couple is currently enjoying a honeymoon in Oman, according to People.

Jonas and Chopra are doing more than just lounging on their honeymoon, though. The couple walked the red carpet at a launch party in New Delhi on Wednesday, December 5 for the dating app Bumble, which Chopra has invested in. Chopra stepped out in a nude dress with a metallic belt, while Jonas wore a gray suit.

The couple also attended a Bumble party on Friday, December 7.

Chopra spoke with India’s NDTV about her commitments following her wedding. She said she can’t slow down, even in the midst of the whirlwind of events for her marriage.

“We’ve both worked very hard to be where we are, and we don’t take it for granted. My commitments matter to me a lot. My word is my bond,” the actress said.

She went on to encourage newlywed brides to do whatever feels right to them.

“I would just tell brides out there, whatever your priority is, it’s right. If your priority is work, that’s right. If your priority is honeymoon, that’s right,” Chopra continued. “As newlyweds, it’s really your turn. You get to do whatever you want.”