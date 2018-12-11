Gabrielle Union Opens Up About ‘Brutal’ Journey To Having A Baby In Delivery Room Video

It’s been a long, hard road to a baby for Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade.

Throughout the process, Union and Wade have been open about their struggles for a baby. As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, it was after multiple miscarriages that Dwyane had the idea for the couple to use a surrogate, even though Gabrielle felt the need to carry the baby on her own. The NBA star says that it was tough seeing his wife go through so much when trying IVF and he didn’t want her to harm her body anymore.

“I’m watching her do things to her body and to herself that it’s getting to the point where it’s not healthy,” he told Oprah.

Now, Union is continuing to open up to fans about the rough road to their precious baby girl, Kaavia. The actress posted a video to her Instagram account yesterday, detailing the couple’s journey through surrogacy and what it was like. In one part of the video, Union recalls how thankful she is for their most beautiful gift.

“For us, it’s our embryo, so our surrogate has no genetic tie to our baby. We will be in the room as our child comes into the world. We’re just so grateful and thankful for the gift that they’ve given us.”

The video shows a few other clips from throughout the couple’s journey including television interviews, clips from in the delivery room, and even some ultrasound appointments that the couple went to.

And in the caption of the video, the 46-year-old also reminded her millions of followers that everyone’s road to a baby is totally unique and it wasn’t always easy.

“Every family is unique. How each family is created and comes together is special,” she shared. “Kaavia James Union Wade’s journey into our arms was long and at times brutal. There were heartbreaks that nearly broke us and streams of tears that turned into raging rivers.”

At the end of the caption, Union thanks everyone for all of their support on the tough journey before directing fans to her IGTV to watch the full video of their journey.

Within just a short time of the post going live, Gabrielle’s touching video and message has already received a lot of attention from her 11 million-plus Instagram followers with over 1.5 million likes in addition to 13,000 comments. Some fans chimed in with similar journeys of their own while countless others congratulated the couple on their latest blessing.

Congrats again to the happy family!