Amanda Cerny Emits Dominatrix Vibe As She Spreads Legs In Tight Leather Pants While Baring Braless Chest

Social media sensation Amanda Cerny is known for her funny YouTube videos in which she boasts more than 2.6 million subscribers. She has also racked up 23.6 million followers on Instagram, the popular social media site on which she posts sexy photos of herself normally wearing just a skimpy bikini or sultry lingerie.

The 27-year-old brunette bombshell’s most recent Instagram snap features her posing on a rooftop in waist-high tight, black leather pants that hug her lean, muscular legs. The model sits with her legs spread as she leans back in a simple folding chair with her arms propped up on the back of the chair. She’s paired the pants with an open white blazer that reveals her shirtless torso underneath and gives her followers a glimpse of her busty chest. Amanda paired the sexy outfit with stiletto, black high-heeled boots, a simple necklace, and thick black lashes. With her long brown tresses pulled back into a ponytail, the actress closes her eyes and turns her face to the side as she poses for the shot.

Amanda captioned the post describing her most recent meal and asking her followers to do the same. The caption reads, “Post veggie pad Thai feast. What did you have today?” and includes an emoji with its mouth watering. The photo received over 1 million likes in the first 12 hours and included various fan comments full of heart, fire, and love emojis.

Her fans responded in various languages, telling her what they had to eat that day. The meals ranged from hamburgers to chicken and rice soup and even a steak. They also left comments complimenting her on her stunning beauty and telling her how much they loved the shot.

One Instagram user commented, “You are so amazing and awesome and beautiful person always,” while another wrote, “You are a queen! What a gorgeous photo!”

According to the Inquisitr, Forbes reported that Amanda’s popularity is due to her funny YouTube videos. She has also achieved success through partnering with popular brands, including Paramount Pictures, Tinder, and Guess Jeans, and has frequently traveled to disaster-stricken areas around the world to assist with relief efforts.

The popular social media influencer explained what drew her to creating funny videos on YouTube.