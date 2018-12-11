Ashton Kutcher Calls Out Ellen DeGeneres For Shaming His Son Dimitri

The actor and talk show host shared jokes about being neighbors.

Ellen DeGeneres and Ashton Kutcher as neighbors sound like a dream come true, but apparently, it isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Kutcher swung by The Ellen Show to serve as co-host on Tuesday, and the two traded some hard truths about being famous neighbors, as told by Entertainment Tonight.

Kutcher lives next door to DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi. He shares the home with wife Mila Kunis and their two children, daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dmitri, 2. But being neighbors with Ellen means you have to expect some jokes at your expense, and DeGeneres dove in, asking Kutcher some pointed questions about his son.

DeGeneres joked that in all the time they’ve lived next door to each other, she’s never seen Kutcher’s son Dmitri walk on his own. Although Kutcher fired back that his son is a perfectly capable walker, DeGeneres insisted that the father of two hovers over his children — a fact that Kutcher doesn’t entirely dispute.

“I now have a complex about this, because I have one of those hiking backpack things, so I put him in the hiker to go down to the beach so we can actually go down the beach, otherwise it’s a whole wrangling session with the kid,” Kutcher said on the show. “And then you came out and you were like, ‘Oh, does he walk?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes! He walks!'”

Kutcher joked that because of Ellen’s insistence that his son doesn’t walk, they now have a very special system when they head past the comedian’s home.

“So now I take him out of the thing once we get to purview of your house, and I’m like, ‘Go, go! Run, little sucker!'” Kutcher told Ellen. “And I’m trying to dish him along so I don’t have to hear about it anymore. This kid’s going to be an Olympian, man, because I’m going to be behind him like, ‘To Ellen’s house!'”

Not to be outdone, Kutcher showed he could dish it as well as he could take it by poking fun at DeGeneres for a recent romantic flub. As the 15-year anniversary of when she started dating wife de Rossi arrived, DeGeneres hoped to commemorate the event by hiring an airplane to fly by with a banner that said “15” in a heart.

Unfortunately for the happy couple, there was one glitch with this sweet gesture: the font was too small for anyone to read. Kutcher, naturally, called out his neighbor for this dramatic flub.

“If you’d had me involved, I’d have made sure the font was the right size,” Kutcher said. “I’d have been up in the plane. I would have done it!”