‘World’s Sexiest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Killer Booty In Skin-Tight Leggings While Working Out

Mexican model and television personality Yanet Garcia, dubbed the “World’s Sexiest Weather Girl,” started out the week with a sexy workout session at the gym, posting several photos of her toned figure, muscular backside, and sweaty gym moves.

In the photos, the brunette bombshell sports skin-tight gray leggings that highlight her rounded booty and reveal the outline of her thong underneath, a black long-sleeve crop-top that shows off her chiseled abdomen, and a simple baseball cap shielding her face. Her long straight hair is worn loose down her back and she’s paired the sexy workout outfit with black Nike sneakers.

In two of the photos, the model snaps selfies in front of the mirror as she gets ready for her workout. One of the photos shows off her front while the other captures her backside. She captioned the photos with “Sunday,” “No excuses,” and several motivational emojis, including a flexed bicep, fire, and a green check mark.

Yanet also posted a couple of videos from her workout, in which she’s setting herself up for pushups with TRX bands as she gives her 8.3 million fans the perfect view of her backside and another in which she’s performing the pushups and flaunting her toned tummy and muscular legs.

The actress’s followers loved the gym series, leaving her comments about how envious they were of her body and about how sexy she looked in her gym outfit. One user commented, “Omg you are blessed, you have the body of a goddess,” while another wrote, “The most beautiful girl in the planet. I wish I looked like you.”

According to Maxim, the model gained attention earlier this year after a high-profile breakup with 23-year-old pro gamer Doug “FaZe Censor” Martin.

Martin reportedly ended the relationship to focus on his professional gaming career and accused Yanet of using him for his income and of being manipulative. In a video, he alleged that everything in their relationship took a turn for the worse when he mentioned to Yanet how much money he could be making on YouTube.

“[She] wanted to get a percentage of [revenue from] the videos I was making.”

Yanet clapped back at her ex on Instagram, negating his claims and saying that he “has decided to change unconditional love for money or monetizing it as social platforms now call it.”