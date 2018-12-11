Kate Middleton Becomes Patron Of A New Children’s Hospital During A Visit With Prince William

Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday that Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, has become the official patron of Evelina London Children’s Hospital, a special clinic for children with rare conditions. The duchess and Prince William paid an adorable visit to the clinic soon after the announcement.

Wearing a green polka dot L.K. Bennett dress, Kate arrived at the hospital with William to warm welcomes from a small crowd of patients and staff. One little girl offered the couple a bouquet of flowers, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The royal couple spent the day speaking to staff members and parents, meeting the children, and joining in on a few Christmas-themed activities.

William spoke to a young boy about his football injuries while Kate spoke with mothers.

Marian Ridley, the director of Evelina London, shared a statement on the hospital’s behalf, expressing what a huge honor it is to have Kate as a patron.

“The Duchess shares our passion for giving children and young people the very best start in life and Her Royal Highness’ support will help champion the life-saving care our staff are providing to our patients,” Ridley said.

Ridley also shared that Evelina London will celebrate its 150th anniversary next year.

Many of the children, parents, and staff were delighted to see Kate and William at the hospital. One mother told People that she and her 12-year-old daughter, who suffers from hemiplegia on her right side, have been traveling to the hospital in London from Suffolk for eight years. Seeing the royals made their long trip that day worthwhile.

“She was so polite and lovely, and talked to everyone. She wished me a happy Christmas,” the daughter said.

Kate is a known advocate for children’s charities, as well as art history. The mother of three has 17 other patronages, including other children’s hospitals, art galleries, and history museums. She has also led two series of events for supporting mental health.

Tuesday marked Kate’s second visit to Evelina London. She paid a visit to the hospital in February 2018 when she was pregnant with Prince Louis.

Next on the royal couple’s agenda will be a stop at The Passage’s St. Vincent center in Victoria, London, which offers services to homeless people, according to Express UK. Kate and William will hear from workers about the struggles associated with street homelessness, such as mental health and addiction.

William paid a visit to The Passage in 1994 with his late mother, Princess Diana, and his younger brother, Prince Harry.