Ariana Grande Claps Back After Being Accused Of Getting Back Together With Her Ex

Ariana's hitting back at the rumors on her ex-boyfriend's Instagram page.

Ariana Grande is clapping back after being accused of getting back together with her former boyfriend Rick Alvarez. Per Cosmopolitan, the “thank u, next” singer hit back on social media this week after fans suggested on Instagram that she may once again be dating her ex Ricky Alvarez after the couple split back in 2016.

The site claimed that Grande denied all the rumors in a comment posted to the social media site this week, instead telling her fans to take a “breather” with the dating allegations following her very public breakup with former fiance Pete Davidson earlier this year.

The dating speculation first began after Ricky – who is the singer’s former backing dancer – uploaded a photo of himself on his Instagram account on December 10 wearing a yellow sweater as he stared into the camera with the caption “ready for it.”

Grande then commented on the upload, telling her former boyfriend in the comments, “these colors are sick.”

Fans were then quick to claim that the comment and caption were signs the former couple could be ready to rekindle their former romance more than two years after they called it quits and Ariana quickly moved on to start dating the late rapper Mac Miller.

The comments were flooded with remarks from fans, as Cosmo reported that a number of fans spammed the post with the word “Rickiana,” a combination of both of their names.

One fan then added in the comments section of Alvarez’s upload, “WHATS ABOUT YOU AND ARIANA??? WE ALL WANT TO KNOW,” which prompted the superstar singer to hit back.

Replying with a comment of her own, Ariana shut down all the dating speculation and confirmed that they’re in fact “just friends” and nothing more.

“We’re friends everyone take a big ol breather,” she hit back.

Grande and Alvarez dated for around a year between 2015 and 2016 after first meeting in 2014 when he was her backing dancer.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, the two often cuddled up for sweet Snapchat photos and videos during their romance, though Ariana pretty abruptly stopped featuring the dancer on her page and appeared to hint she was single in an interview as she opened up about breakups.

“It’s nice to have someone that makes you happy, but it’s nice to be happy on your own as well,” she said at the time.

Grande then appeared to reference the split on social media, as Entertainment Tonight reported that she tweeted out and then quickly deleted, “Change. feelin free. happy. Banginnnnnnn.”

Since then, the star referenced her boyfriend in her music as Ricky even featured as a lyric in her latest hit “thank u, next.”

As reported by Cosmopolitan, Grande sings in the huge hit, “Wrote some songs about Ricky. Now I listen and laugh.”

The line prompted him to hilariously respond on Instagram by sharing a video of himself listening to the song and zooming in on his face when he hears his name.

Ariana then jokingly apologized via social media, sharing his video and writing, “I’m sorry u got the worst line… it was meant [very] lovingly.”