Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Killer Figure In Barely There Thong Bikini In Recent Instagram Video

Instagram model Tammy Hembrow, known for her lucrative fitness empire and jaw-dropping figure, is celebrating this week after hitting 9 million followers on the popular social media site. Over the weekend, she didn’t disappoint her fans with a sexy video flaunting her toned body and busty booty.

In the video, the Australian bombshell stands outside on a balcony dressed in a teal bikini, with her long blonde tresses blowing around her face in the wind. The sports-bra style bikini top cuts across her ample chest and pushes up her cleavage while the high-waisted thong bottoms flatter her flat abdomen and show off her muscular backside. The model flaunts her entire body for the camera as she pouts with glossed lips and spins around.

The fitness guru captioned the video with a simple message – “life is good” – and received over 1.2 million likes since it was posted. As usual, her millions of followers went crazy for the post, leaving her messages gushing over her stunning figure and filling their comments with heart-themed emojis.

In addition to several messages in which fans called Tammy the most beautiful woman in the world or told her that she was perfect, the fitness star also received comments including, “You are way too gorgeous. Wishing you all the happiness in the world!” and “For gods sake, you are a goddess! I bet life is good with a body like that.”

On Monday, the Daily Mail reported that the blonde model was seen cozying up to a mystery man just half a year after splitting with her ex-fiance Reece Hawkins and three months after he announced that he was dating model London Goheen.

The 24-year-old was spotted at the HiSmile party on Friday night in Queensland, Australia, next to a handsome unidentified man.

In a photo from the event, Tammy is pictured wearing a white off-the-shoulder mini-dress with her long, blonde hair worn down and wavy and her face made up with thick black mascara, eyeliner, and glossy lips. The mystery man was dressed in an unbuttoned white shirt showing off his chest and had his arm around the model.

Tammy has also been linked to American football star Odell Beckham Jr. after being caught flirting with him on Instagram. In the past month, the model has liked several posts by the New York Giants player while Odell returned the gesture, liking several of her skimpy bikini photos.