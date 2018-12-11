Carrie Underwood Reveals The Sweetest Christmas Tradition That’ll Make You Love Her Even More

Carrie's sharing the selfless Christmas family tradition she wants to bring back.

Carrie Underwood is revealing the sweetest and most heartwarming Christmas tradition she did every Christmas Eve as a child – and tried to bring back as an adult. Per Tucson.com, Carrie recently revealed that every holiday she and her family would pay a visit to a local nursing home in Oklahoma where she would sing and hand out fruit to the residents who didn’t have any visitors.

“We would go there, and all the kids, on Christmas Eve, and put apples, oranges and bananas in little paper bags,” Underwood told CMT’s Cody Alan of the adorable Christmas Eve tradition, revealing that the nursing home was just down the street from her grandma’s home where her family would gather for the holidays.

“And, then, we would all go to the nursing home and we would sing Christmas carols up and down the halls and pass out fruit to all the people who didn’t have any visitors on Christmas Eve,” she added.

Underwood – who’s now mom to her 3-year-old son Isaiah and is also currently pregnant with her second child – admitted that she wanted to still do the tradition and even tried once as an adult, but quickly realized that her fame made it pretty difficult to pay a visit to the residents.

“We tried, one year, back home, and somebody who was at the place told everybody,” Carrie admitted of how her hopes of reigniting the adorable tradition were thwarted. “All of the sudden there were all these people that weren’t members of the nursing home who were just there. It kind of backfired, but we did try.”

But while the country superstar may not be able to carry out all her old Christmas traditions in the way she’d like to, she did recently reveal that she’s making new ones with her son this year as she and husband Mike Fisher eagerly anticipate the birth of their second child, another little boy, in early 2019.

David Livingston / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr recently shared, Underwood revealed that she and her family will be spending the Holidays at home this year after previously traveling back and forth between her home state of Oklahoma where she’s from and Canada where her husband Mike grew up.

As reported by Country Living back in November, it’s thought that the singer’s second child is due in January 2019, meaning the star is set to be pretty heavily pregnant as she celebrates with her family this year.

Carrie also opened up about how Christmas is different for her since becoming a mom three years ago, revealing that her little boy Isaiah is getting more and more into the festive season as he gets older.

“It’s really cool to see Christmas through Isaiah’s eyes. He is definitely all about Santa and seeing him,” Underwood explained. “He’s now started requesting certain toys and things like that.”

Carrie also recently shared an adorable photo of the youngster asleep with a Santa hat on while being carried by his Dad on her Instagram page as the youngster first starting getting into the Christmas spirit earlier this month.