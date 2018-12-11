Kailyn Lowry Upset About Javi Marroquin’s Girlfriend Lauren Comeau Joining ‘Teen Mom 2’ For Season 9?

Kailyn Lowry may not be happy about the newest addition to the MTV series.

Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, has been filming alongside his new girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, amid production on Teen Mom 2 Season 9 and soon, fans will be meeting Comeau for the very first time.

According to a December 10 report from The Hollywood Gossip, Lowry, Marroquin, and Comeau have filmed together on a number of occasions, many of which took place at Lowry and Marroquin’s 5-year-old son Lincoln’s soccer games, and apparently, they’ve faced some drama.

Although fans will have to wait and see what has gone down between Lowry and Comeau, the outlet suggested there had been “a lot of drama” between them at Lowry’s son’s soccer games and noted that their spats would be featured as a “major part” of Lowry’s Season 9 storyline on Teen Mom 2.

Marroquin and Comeau first dated briefly in summer 2017 and later reunited earlier this year after he split from Briana DeJesus. Then, just weeks after confirming their relationship publicly, the couple confirmed they were expecting their first child, a baby boy.

In November, Comeau welcomed son Eli Joseph Marroquin.

“We are going with Eli Joseph Marroquin,” Comeau told Radar Online after his birth. “Joseph after my dad, who goes by Joe, and my grandfather’s middle name.”

“We’ve been set on the middle name for months, but the first name has rotated like every month or so,” she said. “I really wanted to name him something that could be shortened to a nickname, but we love Eli by itself.”

While Comeau has decided to join the Teen Mom 2 cast after initially shooting down the idea, it has yet to be revealed whether or not her baby boy will be featured.

Although Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin appear to have a good co-parenting relationship at this point, it wasn’t always that way and when Marroquin first learned of his girlfriend’s pregnancy, he was nervous to tell his ex-wife about their baby news.

“Linc knew, so I didn’t want him spilling the beans before I did, but she took it well and I think we’re both at a point in our lives where we are happy for each other,” Marroquin explained to Us Weekly earlier this year.

Lowry is currently rumored to be back together with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, but has yet to confirm any such thing publicly.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 is expected to premiere on MTV sometime early next year but a premiere date has not yet been set.