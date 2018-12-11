Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Her Tiny Waist After Almost 40-Pound Weight Loss In New Photo

Kelly's latest Instagram photo is giving fans their best look yet at her 37-pound weight loss.

Kelly Clarkson is showing off her tiny waist and amazing figure in a new photo posted to her Instagram account. After opening up about her recent weight loss on a few occasions earlier this year having dropped close to 40 pounds, the mom of two gave fans one of their best looks yet at her new body as she posed for the camera backstage at The Voice.

Ahead of next week’s big Season 15 finale, Clarkson posted two new snaps of herself on the social media site as she posed with her hands on her hips while outdoors at the set of the NBC talent search on December 10.

Clarkson sported a figure-hugging navy blue dress in the photos, which stretched down to her wrists and down to the floor. But while she kept things a little more covered in her stunning ensemble, she did proudly show off her waist by belting the dress around her toned torso with a chunky black belt.

The “Behind These Hazel Eyes” singer also chose to keep her hair a little simpler, opting to keep her locks straight as she smiled from ear to ear for the camera. Kelly gave props to her glam team in the caption, listing the staff who did her hair and makeup as well as revealing the designers of her outfit, which included studded black boots.

And fans most definitely noticed how happy and healthy Kelly’s been looking lately, as a slew of Instagram users commented on just how great the coach – who’s already confirmed to be returning again next year alongside Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and newbie John Legend – looked.

“Looking ravishing. My favorite outfit so far,” one fan said, as a second commented that they thought she looked “beautiful and sweet” in the new photo.

A third sweetly told the star in the comments, “Beautiful inside as well as the outside!!”

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The latest look at Clarkson looking happy and healthy comes a few months after the former American Idol winner revealed the secrets of her weight loss after dropping 40 pounds after discovering a few years ago that she was suffering from an auto-immune disease.

Per Entertainment Tonight, she explained during a June appearance on Today that she read the book The Plant Paradox and instantly changed her diet as a result and lost 37 pounds as a “side-effect.”

“It worked wonderfully for me. It’s, like, 37 pounds, like that’s a side effect,” Kelly said, admitting that she didn’t even have to hit the gym once to shed the pounds. “Here’s the best part, y’all. It’s not even the weight. I mean, I know the industry loves the weight gone, but for me, it wasn’t really the weight, for me it was [that] I’m not on my medicine anymore.”

“My blood work came back and I haven’t been on my medicine since, like, February,” she added of her healthy new lifestyle.