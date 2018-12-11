Nicki Minaj Shares Racy Snap With Kenneth Petty Amid Conviction Controversy—’Let’s Give’m Smthn To Talk About’

Nicki Minaj has a new boyfriend, but that doesn’t mean her fans are necessarily happy for the rapper. The news has erupted amid controversy regarding Kenneth “Zoo” Petty’s criminal record, specifically him being a convicted sex offender.

On Monday, the 36-year-old singer took to her Instagram to share a series of racy photos of herself posing with Petty in what could be seen as her way of defending her new love interest, as the Daily Mail reported. In the second snap of the series of two, the couple is featured on a bed. Petty is lying on his back supporting his upper body on his elbows while Minaj is on all fours wearing nothing but a thong as she sticks her tongue out. Petty captured the photo with a phone in front of the mirror.

In the first photo, Petty is holding the Trinidadian star as she wraps her legs around his body. The two are posing in front of a mirror as Minaj takes a selfie using a phone.

As the Daily Mail noted, Zoo was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in April 1995 when he and the victim were both 16. However, sources close to Minaj have claimed that Petty was dating the victim when her mother filed the charges because she didn’t approve of him or the relationship, the report continued.

“They wanna talk? Let’s give’m smthn to talk about. *Shania voice*” she captioned the provocative photos.

The post received more than 1.6 million likes, but it appears as though Minaj recently disabled comments on her posts. Rumors of their relationship began to simmer when Minaj shared photos of him to her Instagram last month, but she seemingly confirmed the romance over the weekend as she celebrated her 36th birthday. As the Inquisitr recently reported, the “Barbie Dreams” star shared videos and photos from her celebratory weekend, including one shot of Petty and herself being extra cuddly.

However, her fans and friends have voiced concern over their relationship. Petty’s conviction stems from a Sept. 16, 1994, incident which resulted in his was arrested in New York, as per the Daily Mail, citing public records from the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services. This isn’t the only time Petty was convicted of a serious crime.

As the Daily Mail pointed out, Petty was also convicted in 2006 of manslaughter for killing a man named Lamont Robinson, for which he served seven years in prison before being released in 2007.