Meghan Markle Slams Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Unofficial’ Royal Rule By Doing This

Duchess Meghan Markle slammed an unofficial royal rule set in place by Queen Elizabeth by doing this during her unannounced appearance at the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

It was all about her black nail polish.

While the Queen prefers a neutral, pinking beige manicure, Markle dared to wear the darkest of hues on her nails for her appearance at the awards show.

The mom-to-be strayed away from the royal standard of almost translucent nail shades previously set by the queen and Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton, opting for a dark manicure to mirror her daring one-shoulder Givenchy black dress.

Markle’s surprise appearance was to honor her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller, artistic director of Givenchy, with the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award as reported by People Magazine.

The news magazine reported that although unofficial, it is a widely known fact and rule of Queen Elizabeth that she finds colorful nail polish distracting.

Although wearing brighter nail polish is not banned outright for women in the royal family, the queen prefers nude colors for official engagements. This does not mean that women in the royal family cannot use brighter colors for pedicures, as Kate Middleton has been spotted with red polish on her toes.

People reported that the queen’s favorite nail polish is Essie’s “Ballet Slippers.” The queen has been a longtime fan of the sheer, pale pink polish since 1989. Allegedly, the royal hairdresser wrote Essie’s founder Essie Weingarten and described it as “the only color Her Majesty would wear.”

Markle has slowly been incorporating her own style choices into the clan since marrying Prince Harry in May of this year.

In June, as reported by People, she wore a short-sleeve, off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress when she made her Trooping the Colour debut.

Prior to that, no other royal had made such a bold fashion choice for such a high-profile event for the monarchy. Her sister-in-law Kate Middleton has only worn dresses with sleeves that come past her elbow for public royal events. However, she has worn shorter sleeves for more formal family events.

A source told People Magazine that Markle has found some of the unspoken royal rules challenging to understand.

“Meghan Markle has found certain rules in the royal household difficult to understand, like the fact that the queen prefers women in dresses or skirts rather than trouser suits and is often asking Harry why things have to be done in a certain way,” said the insider to the entertainment outlet.

“I think she finds it a little frustrating at times, but this is her new life, and she has to deal with it,” the source stated.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will welcome their first child in the spring of 2019.