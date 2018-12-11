‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, December 10: Steffy Calls Ridge When Taylor’s Tempted To Drink

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, December 11 features Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) talking about Taylor. Ridge advocated for peace and asked his wife to please let Taylor’s past go. Although Brooke said that she wanted the same thing, she still felt that Kelly (Zoe Pennington) was not safe with Taylor and that she could snap at any moment. Ridge felt that Brooke was being ridiculous. Brooke reminded Ridge about Taylor’s past alcohol abuse, per Soaps. She was concerned that Taylor would turn to alcohol again. Ridge received a text from Steffy and left.

The Intimates crew was still enjoying the party at Steffy’s house. Taylor stood aside and watched everyone enjoying their drinks. When the party drew to a close, Reese thanked Steffy and spoke to Taylor one last time. Reese told her that it was a pleasure meeting her. After he left, Taylor eyed a glass of wine. Per Soap Central, she pulled herself together and took the glass to the sink and poured it out. Noting her mother’s behavior, Steffy texted Ridge to come over immediately.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) talked about their unborn child. Liam stroked his wife’s pregnant stomach while they talked. Hope tried to explain to Liam why she told Brooke about Taylor. Liam told Hope that Taylor was getting professional help when Hope pointed out that she does not believe that Kelly was safe around Taylor.

Taylor leans on Ridge and Steffy in an emotional moment and reveals her deepest fears. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/GjtnlsFRHu #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/TRMhhkhBnL — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 10, 2018

Later, Reese and Zoe also stopped by the design office. Zoe was picking up her phone that she had accidentally left at work. Reese asked Zoe what she knew about Brooke Logan. Zoe then picked up a photo and showed it to her father and wanted to know why he was interested. Reese said that he was just trying to match faces to names that he heard at the party.

Brooke and Hope also talked about Taylor. Hope opined that Ridge may feel responsible for Taylor’s actions since he was the one who told her about Steffy and Bill. Brooke was concerned that Taylor could be dangerous and vowed to protect her family.

After receiving Steffy’s text message, Ridge rushed over to the cliff house. Taylor was surprised to see Ridge there but Steffy explained that she had seen how her mother had looked at the wine. She blamed herself for all her family’s problems. She even cried that Brooke could be correct and she shouldn’t be around Kelly. Ridge tried to reassure Taylor and told her that she had made it through other challenges in her life, too. Steffy brought Kelly in. Taylor stated that she needed her family. They hugged.