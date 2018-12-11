‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Rose Bertram Shows Off Killer Physique In Bikini Instagram Photo

Rose Bertram is on an envy-inducing vacation in the Maldives, and she is ensuring her Instagram followers are aware of the fun she’s having. Through the week, the Belgian model has been sharing snaps of her gorgeous getaway, which includes several bikini photos of herself.

In one photo, she is featured in a white-and-pink bikini with embroidered details in gold as she sits on a hammock net over a body of crystal-clear water. The 24-year-old beauty is holding herself up on her arms as she balances on the net. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model paired her chic two-piece swimsuit with futuristic rose-tinted glasses. In the second photo of the same post, the model is featured in the same pose and location, but this time the hand of her partner, the Dutch soccer player Gregory van der Wiel, reaching toward her is shown.

In another post, Bertram is featured sitting on a hang chair in a location that appears the same as the most recent photo. In this snap, Bertram is rocking a one-piece swimsuit as she reaches over her head to hold on the upper part of the hang chair in a pose that highlights her incredible figure. She is wearing the same interesting shades in this earlier photo.

In a most recent post, Bertram is lying belly down on a white towel as she poses for the camera placed in front of her face. The impressively turquoise ocean features in the background while the model looks at the camera with her lips lightly pouted. She is wearing little to no makeup on her face, which highlights her natural beauty, including some nose freckles. What she is wearing isn’t visible in the photo because of how she is posing.

The snaps, which she shared with her 770,000 Instagram fans, received several thousand likes and hundreds of comments, with users taking to the comment section to share a myriad of emoji and leave messages in different languages, primarily Dutch, French, and English.

“Natural beauty,” one user wrote in English, while another added, “You are a real role model.”

In December 2017, Bertram made history when she became the first model to be featured on the cover of Dutch Vogue while pregnant in a style that actively shows off her growing belly, Yahoo! Lifestyle reported at the time.

“Most of you know that i’m not the standard model in terms of (height/sizes). I was 13years old when i started modeling, and had been told i would never be able to make a real career in the modeling industry,” she wrote. “This is exactly what made me work harder and if you know me then you obviously know that i don’t take no for an answer,” she wrote on her Instagram at the time, as quoted in the Yahoo! report.