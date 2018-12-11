‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ Gets Modern Update In Viral Spoof By Holderness Family

The controversial Dean Martin song gets a PC update by a popular YouTube family.

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is getting a modern-day update. The classic 1940s song, which is under fire more than 60 years later for its “questionable” lyrics, was the inspiration for a parody by the viral video clan, the Holderness family, per Fox News.

The YouTube family’s parody version of the song, titled “Baby, Just GO Outside,” emphasizes “no means no” as patriarch Penn Holderness trades lyrics with an off-camera female, telling her, “You’re free to go.”

When the woman says “I simply must go,” Holderness doesn’t try to convince her to stay due to the cold weather. Instead, he tells her, “Uber is right outside.” Another line, “My mother will start to worry,” is revised with the male response, “Definitely text her right now.”

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is the subject of controversy due to its non-consensual implications in today’s #MeToo era. The song, which saw one of its most popular versions when it was recorded by Dean Martin in 1959, has been banned from the playlists of multiple radio stations this year.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Dean Martin’s daughter, Deana, said she was “flabbergasted” when she heard of the controversy over her late father’s signature holiday song.

Dean Martin's daughter Deana weighs in on "Baby, It's Cold Outside" controversy https://t.co/49FgsloOKj pic.twitter.com/oXdOiPbTzc — billboard (@billboard) December 11, 2018

Deana Martin appeared on Fox & Friends to address the sudden outrage over the holiday duet, saying, “You know, it’s a sweet, flirty, fun holiday song… There’s nothing bad about that song. It just breaks my heart.”

“I know my dad would be going insane right now. He would say, ‘What’s the matter with you? Get over it. It’s just a fun song.’ ‘Cause he was so sweet anyway. … He was a great guy. Fun guy. Nice. And he wouldn’t want to do anything offensive. That wasn’t Dean Martin. So this has just been outrageous.”

Deana Martin also squashed the idea of changing the lyrics to comply with today’s audience.

“I don’t want to change the lyrics,” Martin said. “When she says, ‘Hey, what’s in this drink?’ I don’t think she’s talking about some pill being put in that drink. It’s like, ‘Is this punch?’ You know, what’s in this drink? Is it vodka? It was nice. It’s just breaking my heart that people would turn that around.”

While Deana Martin doesn’t think her dad’s song lyrics should be changed, the Holderness family found gold when they did it. The clan’s viral video spoof, “Baby Just GO Outside” has already received more than 230,000 views.

The Holderness family first shot to YouTube fame in 2013 with the release of their holiday song “Xmas Jammies.” Raleigh-based anchorman Penn Holderness, his wife Kim, and their adorable kids, Lola and Penn Charles, became viral sensations with their video Christmas card.

“Xmas Jammies” featured the North Carolina family rapping about their year while wearing red-and-green-striped Christmas pajamas. Everything from the kiddie accomplishments to the Holderness patriarch’s vasectomy were mentioned.

Kim Holderness told ABC News the video was “a pretty honest look and a pretty ridiculous look into the craziness of a modern family.”

You can see the Holderness family’s spoof of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” in the video below.