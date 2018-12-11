‘RHONY’ Star Kelly Bensimon Sports Plunging Bathing Suits At 50 For Swimwear Shoot

Kelly's showing off her bathing suit body in a beach swimwear shoot aged 50.

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Kelly Bensimon is showing off her amazing swimsuit body in a slew of seriously plunging swimsuits. The reality star flaunted her stunning curves during a recent swimwear shoot and in new photos she shared on Instagram as she proved that insane bikini bodies certainly have no age limit.

Kelly shared a snap with her followers on December 11 as she posed in a low-cut bathing suit while soaking up the sun in Dream South Beach, Miami.

The upload showed Bensimon, who will turn 51-years-old in May, rocking her blue one-piece swimwear while giving her follower a good look at her Florida tan.

“More Art Basel beach love because you asked for it,” she wrote in the caption, with the hashtags #travel, #swim, #love, #miami, #fashion, and #artbasel.

The latest snap came mere days after Kelly posted a photo to Instagram of herself wearing another swimsuit while at the beach in Miami, this time showing off her amazingly toned body in a sunny and bright yellow swimsuit.

The one-shoulder suit perfectly showcased the ex-Real Housewife’s toned legs as she smiled from ear to ear during a swimwear shoot. She captioned the photo by telling her followers, “My Miami mood.”

TMZ also shared various pictures from Kelly’s latest swimwear photo shoot this week as she posed by the coast.

The pictures uploaded by the site showed the mom of two hitting the sand in a light-pink bathing suit as she struck several different poses for the camera.

Bensimon hit the water as she gave some sultry looks to the photographer, even posing on all fours as she splashed around in the ocean while wearing the one-piece from designer Melissa Odabash.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Speaking to Livingly back in 2014, the star – who appeared on Bravo’s RHONY from Season 2 until Season 4 – opened up about how she gets her body in such amazing shape as well as revealing her dedication to a healthy diet and exercise.

She told the site at the time that she always makes sure she’s in bed by 11pm, never skips meals, and also drinks a lot of water.

“I believe that your body is a Ferrari – and I treat my body like a Ferrari,” she told the site. “I definitely have always been mindful of what my body needs. I was an athlete as a young girl and I was always trained to eat a certain way and live a certain lifestyle, and that’s translated into my adult life.”

As for her workout routine, Kelly said that she’s a very keen runner and always does some form of exercise every single day, even if it’s just something small, to get herself in the right frame of mind.

“For my own sense of self… I will do the simplest thing, of doing 30 squats and a headstand, to going out on a 20 minute run, to spending 45 minutes in SoulCycle, to riding a horse with my friends for an hour,” she shared of her daily workout routine.

“I love sports. I love tennis, I love golf… I’m just a very physically and mentally active person,” Bensimon continued.