Iskra Lawrence Flaunts Her Curves In Floral Swimsuit On Instagram As She Enjoys Miami Beach

Iskra Lawrence is living her best life. Over the weekend, the 20-year-old model was caught enjoying a beach outing with a girlfriend in Miami, and she took to her Instagram to share the happy moments.

In the snaps, the British model is featured near the ocean with her feet in the water as she laughs with her friend, Brenna Huckaby, the American snowboarder and Paralympic medalist who has been featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Lawrence is donning a floral one-piece swimsuit while Huckaby has on a cute red and white one-piece that crosses in the back. Both models have their hair up and are seen sharing a big laugh in the snap.

In the second photo, Lawrence is shown playfully brawling with Huckaby as both continue to share the same laugh featured in the previous post.

“Image description: two girl friends laughing on the beach, in swimsuits standing near the ocean living their best lives,” Lawrence wrote in the caption of one of the photos.

In the second photo, Lawrence explains that she recently learned that Instagram allows users to insert a written image description that can be voiced for those who are visually impaired, adding that she intends to start doing this from now on.

The photos, which Lawrence shared with her 4.2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 200,000 and 250,000 likes respectively, with nearly 1,000 message written in the comment section from users who thanked Lawrence for her openness and inclusivity.

“I don’t know if it’s intentional, but the lack of mention of her prosthetic leg in the image description actually makes people with disabilities feel normal. I think this was amazing,” one user wrote, to which Lawrence responded that she and Huckaby had a discussion about how they see the need to shift the focus away from people’s disabilities, adding that they “want to challenge that and progress the conversation.”

Huckaby has been open about her desire to help change the stigma around people with disabilities. In an interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Huckaby said that she hopes people feel empowered by seeing a woman with a disability pose in a sexy spread for a renowned magazine.

“I hope women feel empowered by it. Everyone should feel sexy. It doesn’t matter what your body looks like, when you feel good in your skin it shows. Let me tell you, there is absolutely no reason you shouldn’t feel good in your own skin!” she is quoted as saying by the magazine.