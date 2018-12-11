Tammy Hembrow Dances In See-Through Top While Braless To Celebrate Reaching 9 Million Followers On Instagram

Tammy Hembrow recently achieved the major milestone of reaching 9 million followers on Instagram, and she wants them to know how she is feeling about it. On Tuesday, the 24-year-old fitness entrepreneur took to the popular social media platform to share a video in which she is featured jumping around with her two kids while wearing a white crop top and gray sweatpants.

In the video, the Australian bombshell is swirling around, shaking her booty and spinning her 4-year-old son Wolf gently around as 2-year-old Saski twirls by herself in the background while she sings along to Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry,” as the Daily Mail noted. The mom of two is featured in what is presumably her living room, a spacious, sunny area that has a Christmas tree is a corner and other sophisticated furniture carefully placed around.

“Mood this morning since there’s 9 MILL of u ahhh what?! Love u alllllll,” she wrote in the caption underneath the photo to thank her fans for helping her create her brand.

In the clip, Hembrow is wearing her platinum blonde hair down, which she whips around as part of her dance moves. The see-through white crop top exposes her toned abs while the figure-hugging pants accentuate her famous derriere, which she often showcases in her posts.

The video was viewed nearly 1.5 million times and garnered more than 275,000 likes and more than 1,700 comments. Instagram users took to the comment section to congratulate the fitness mogul on her achievement and to share a myriad of congratulatory emoji.

“Oh my gee so proud of you and the business you have built,” one user wrote paired with a queen emoji, while another added “Dance like nobody is watching….? OR dance like 9 Mil is watching!!!! YAASS GIRL.”

Hembrow has a lucrative fitness empire, which includes her fitness app Tammy Fit and clothing label Saski Collection, the Daily Mail reported. According to the report, Hembrow rose to prominence on social media in 2014 when she began sharing photos of her post-baby body just two months after giving birth.

The Queensland native is believed to be worth at least $3 million, with reported earnings for Saski reaching over $3.6 million in just 12 months. Additionally, Hembrow has carried a deal with sports nutrition brand Women’s Best for the past two years, which the Daily Mail contends is worth about $45,000 a month.

“Tammy knows her worth and this fee is entirely fair given her following, social media reach and engagement rate on all platforms,” an insider told the Daily Mail.