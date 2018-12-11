Jen Selter Flaunts Her Booty In Black Thong While Face Down In Bed In Latest Instagram Post

Jen Selter, dubbed the “butt selfie queen” — or “belfie queen” — is well known for flaunting her physique, especially her booty, on her Instagram page to keep her followers motivated and on track. The fitness guru took to the popular social media platform late Monday to share a particularly racy snap of herself lying face down in a round bed while wearing nothing but a thong and bra.

In the photo, the 25-year-old influencer is lying on her belly on a round bed while resting her head on her crossed arms. The internet celebrity is wearing a bra, whose back strap is visible, and a black thong that is nearly invisible, expect for a bit of the strap featured on her hip.

She is posing in a sophisticated-looking room with white and purple pillows around the bed with a large window in the background that offers incredible views of the ocean. While it isn’t immediately unclear where the picture was taken since Jen didn’t include any tags of a geotag with the post, one of her followers suggested in the comment section that this is the Hotel Mousai located in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to which Jen responded “yess.” Her brown tresses are worn loose and spread across her bare back in the snap.

In the caption, Jen wrote that she wished she were there instead of recovering from having her wisdom teeth out.

The photo, which she shared with her whopping 12.6 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 257,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments withing eight hours of being posted at the time of this writing. Fans took to the comment section to wish her a speedy recovery and to share a host of emoji portraying fire, heart-eyed smileys and various colored hearts.

“Hope you feel better soon!” one user wrote, paired with a couple of pink hearts, while others added, “I love your photos and page!” and “Such a babe! Feel better gf.”

As the Daily Mail pointed out earlier this year, Jen originally came to the scene about four years ago when she started sharing photos of her backside to her Instagram page. And while her sultry snaps certainly keep users interested, Jen has been able to maintain her online presence thanks to her fitness videos and diet-related content.

Jen is a proponent of working hard at the gy and prides herself in being all natural, the Daily Mail noted.

“If you’re going to promote fitness and your a** is fake, don’t do that,” she is quoted as saying in the report.