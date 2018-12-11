New York Mets May Be Close To Trading Noah Syndergaard To The Yankees, Reports Claim

New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said this week it would take an extraordinary return for him to consider trading Noah Syndergaard — and he may have just found it.

As the Mets head into winter meetings looking to make a splash, reports have emerge that they are in talks for a possible three-team trade that could be sending Syndergaard to the Yankees and J.T. Realmuto from the Miami Marlins to the Mets. It’s not clear how involved the trade talks are at this point, with SNY saying that the Mets and Yankees “touched base” on a possible Syndergaard trade but Fox Sports reporter Ken Rosenthal said it wasn’t clear if Syndergaard was involved in the potential three-way trade.

But several different reporters have now shared details on the potential trade, indicating that the New York Mets are serious about including Noah Syndergaard in a potential trade if it would net a big enough return.

“There have been discussions, a source confirms, on a potential 3-way trade between the Mets, Yankees and Marlins that would bring J.T. Realmuto to Flushing and could send Noah Syndergaard to the Bronx,” noted Mike Puma of the New York Post.

As NJ.com, the trade could actually make sense for the Mets, even if it does seem a big hard to send one of their most popular players across town to the Yankees. The Mets have struggled to find a competent catcher, and Realmuto would be a major upgrade.

“They need a catcher badly, and they might feel they could deal Syndergaard with the rest of their rotation, fronted by ace Jacob deGrom, as a strength,” the report noted. “Steven Matz is talented and Zach Wheeler had a bounce back 2018. But it remains to be seen if Wilpon would allow new GM Brodie Van Waganen to trade Syndergaard, a top talent, to the Yankees.”

Other beat writers noted that the Mets would be very unlikely to part with Syndergaard for Realmuto alone, however. It is not clear who else the Mets could be receiving.

The New York Mets have already been active in trying to build a contending team for next year. Rather than attempt a rebuild after two consecutive losing season and an aging roster, the Mets have used their assets to fill holes and try to win in 2018. They already traded for Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano, and Brodie Van Wagenen has said that the team will continue to be active.