‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lucas Says Goodbye, Eli & Lani Are Finally A Couple

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that fans will be seeing one fan favorite character say goodbye to Salem, while two others finally make a love connection.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Lucas Horton, played by actor Bryan Dattilo, says a tearful goodbye to his family members and other loved ones on Tuesday.

Lucas returned to Salem only to call off his relationship with girlfriend Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin), and announce that he was leaving to return to Europe to be with his daughter, Allie, whom he shares with former wife and close friend Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

Before leaving Salem, Lucas will have some interactions with his family members, including his son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey). He’ll also stop by the Horton house to hang his personalized Christmas ornament on the family tree.

However, fans shouldn’t get too upset by Lucas’ absence. Spoilers reveal that Dattilo has returned to the studio and is filming scenes that will air sometime in 2019.

Meanwhile, Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) will take a major walk down memory lane when she begins to recall the moment when she returned to Salem 50 years ago. Of course, Julie’s husband, Doug (Bill Hayes) will likely be by her side as she remembers some big moments from her life.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) finally make their relationship official. The couple have been through so much together, including drama resulting from a one-night stand that ended in a pregnancy.

As many fans will remember, Lani found out she was pregnant and tried to pass off the baby as JJ Deveraux’s (Casey Moss). However, the truth soon came out and Eli stepped up ready to take care of the child. Sadly, that would never happen as Lani went into labor early and the couple’s son, whom they named Abraham David after their fathers, tragically died.

Since that time Lani and Eli have been dancing around their feelings for one another. However, on Tuesday, they’ll tell their family members that they are in a relationship, likely delighting their loved ones.

Elsewhere in Salem, Will Horton and the love of his life, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), will make a last ditch effort to rebuff Leo Stark’s (Greg Rikaart) blackmail scheme.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.