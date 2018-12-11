Olivia Culpo Pours Out Of Black See-Through Dress Next To Her Scantily-Clad Sister

Olivia Culpo took to social media on Monday to share a photo of herself and her sister rocking sexy dresses.

On December 10, Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself rocking a racy, black, see-through dress, as her sister, Sophia Culpo, left little the imagination in a tiny emerald green mini dress.

In the sexy snapshot, the former Miss Universe is seen with her sister as they pose for a photo in the bathroom. Olivia wears a floor-length, black gown with a thigh-high slit up the middle, and sheer material.

The see-through dress flaunts Olivia’s black underwear which she donned underneath the gown, and shows off her tiny waist and ample cleavage. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model also wears her long, dark hair pulled back and in loose waves that fall down her back.

She rocks a full face of makeup, which includes a bronzed glow, dark brows and eyelashes, and a pink lip, and completes her look with a pair of strappy, black heels.

Meanwhile. Sophia Culpo stands next to her famous sister and can totally hold her own. Sophia is seen sporting an emerald green mini dress, which showcases her long, lean, and tanned legs. The dress barely covers her backside, as she goes braless underneath the low cut gown, showing off her cleavage and bare chest.

Sophia wears a pair of silver heels and has her shoulder length, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in soft waves as the sisters strike sultry poses for the new snapshot.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo has been very busy as of late. Not only has she started her own YouTube channel, where she plans to share everything she loves with her fans, such as her family members, music and singing, fitness, fashion, and much more, but she’s also being featured in the upcoming 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Of course, Culpo is also navigating life as a single woman again following her split from boyfriend Danny Amendola in the fall. However, the model is not ready to start dating again anytime soon.

“No. For the record, no,” the model stated, adding that she had a lot on her plate in the coming months. “I have a Sports Illustrated event this weekend in Miami, then I’m going home [to Rhode Island] for Thanksgiving. Then I’m filming a new show in L.A., so a little bit of acting. Then I have another fashion line coming in a few months,” Olivia Culpo told Entertainment Tonight of her love life.