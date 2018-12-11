Kristinia DeBarge Goes Topless On Instagram For The Second Time This Year

Singer and TV show personality from Growing Up Hip Hop, Kristinia DeBarge, shared a rare topless photo on Instagram today. The first photo shows Kristinia topless while laying on a white pillow, as she played with her hair with her left hand and gave a sultry look to the cameras. There was lettering at the bottom of the picture that read, “Women in business / Success is the best revenge / Kristinia DeBarge.” She also added several hashtags in the captions, including “#goafteryourdreams,” “#nevergiveup,” and “#believeinyourself.” The photographer was Gregoria Campos, while makeup and hair was done by Vanessa Haro.

A second image from what appears to be from the same photoshoot shows Kristinia standing up topless, as she censored herself with her left arm. She faced the camera sideways and looked past her left shoulder. Her hair was down in curls, while white lettering said, “EST. 1990.” That one was simply captioned with a black heart emoji.

Both of the pictures were black-and-white, and fans speculated on whether they’ll be used for a new song or album release. Comments included, “proud of you,” “Beautiful woman,” and “Looking gorgeous.” It looks like DeBarge is taking the time to respond to some of the comments, including thanking fans for their positive feedback.

It’s been quite some time since Kristinia shared a topless picture on Instagram. The last time she did so this year was on June 15, when she posed in a black-and-white photo while just wearing some pants. She covered her curves with her right hand as she sat on top of a Honda motorcycle. The backdrop was bright white, making DeBarge appear dark in the foreground. She said in the captions that “Confidence is not ‘They will like me’. Confidence is ‘I’ll be fine if they don’t’.”

DeBarge previously opened up about her musical career with All Access Music. This is what she said in response to whether she always wanted to be a musician.

“Yes, ever since I was 3 I can remember using my mom’s hair brush as a microphone to sing Gospel songs in the morning LOL.”

Plus, Kristinia revealed what her alternate career would have been if she hasn’t pursued music.