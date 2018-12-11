Kendall Jenner Goes Braless While Wearing Thong In See-Through Dress

Kendall Jenner left very little to the imagination on Monday night when she attended the Fashion Awards in a completely see-through dress.

According to a Dec. 10 report by Hollywood Life, Kendall Jenner attended the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, on Monday night and turned heads by wearing a see-through, gold beaded dress without a bra.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went braless under the see-through gown, and only wore a nude-colored thong underneath. The dress showed off Jenner’s supermodel body, and flaunted her bare backside to the world, as well as her bare chest.

The attention may have been on Kendall’s body, but she also wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a bun at the base of her head. She donned a full face of make up, including a bronzed glow to match her golden see-through dress, dark brows and lashes, and a pink lip color. She also sported a pair of large, rectangle earrings.

It seems that Jenner flew to London after spending an extended weekend with her boyfriend, Ben Simmons, in Philadelphia, where he plays for the city’s NBA team, the 76ers. There she also met Ben’s mother and was spotted sitting court side at his games.

“Kendall just spent a long weekend with Ben in Philadelphia and it went very well. She even met his mom when she went to watch his games and they really hit it off. Kendall was nervous about meeting his mom but she had no need to be because they had a great time together. Kendall fully got his mom’s seal of approval. For the most part Kendall and Ben kept it pretty low key, they were home at his place a lot cuddled up. He took her ice skating and to watch a college basketball game, they even decorated his Christmas tree together,” an insider revealed of the romantic visit.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons may be dating, but they are refusing to define the relationship and are just trying to have fun while hooking up whenever they can.

Sources claim that they’re not wanting to go public with their romance, although they’ve been spotted together multiple times. However, they’re just seeing where their romance leads them.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E!