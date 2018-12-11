Jennifer Lopez Says She And Will Smith Almost Starred In ‘A Star Is Born’ Remake: ‘It Just Never Took Off’

According to Jennifer Lopez, a different Star is Born remake was in the works long before Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga starred in the now-Oscar-nominated film.

In a recent interview with Extra, Lopez dished on a number of topics, including a role that never was. The actress shared that she and Will Smith had lengthy talks about a remake of the hit film A Star is Born, but like many ideas in Hollywood, it just never transpired into anything more than just talks.

“It just never took off. Projects are like that.”

And even though the film never ended up working out for her and Will Smith, she is still super proud of her close friend Bradley Cooper for not only directing the movie, but for starring in it and showing off his singing chops as well.

“We’re friends, and watching Lady Gaga do her thing in the movie, it’s just great,” she dished. “Everything happens in its own divine timing.”

Currently, Lopez is making her press rounds to promote her upcoming film, a romantic comedy titled Second Act. The film has a star-studded cast including Vanessa Hudgens, Milo Ventimiglia, and Leah Remini, who is a great friend of Jennifer’s. As the Inquisitr shared, Lopez and Remini have had a close bond for quite some time and Lopez says they had instant chemistry upon the first meeting.

The singer dished that they met at a movie premiere and were introduced by Lopez’s then-husband, Mark Anthony. From there on out, the ladies became fast friends and they remain that way to this day. Remini says that the main reason that she clicked with Lopez right away was due to the fact that she had such a great sense of humor.

“Her sense of humor, the fact that I could bust her balls and she wasn’t caught up on herself, said something to me.”

This will be the first film that the two ladies star in together and Lopez said that after reading the script, the friendship in the film reminded her of her friendship with Leah. So while she said that it was “fate” that allowed the girls to star in the film together, Lopez also said that she pushed a little to get Remini to star with her in the film.

“I knew that if we could capture our real honesty, our real love, our real humor, then that would be something really entertaining and fun for everybody to see,” Lopez shared.

Second Act will be released in movie theaters across the country on December 21.