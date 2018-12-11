Paulina Gretzky Shares Adorable Snap Showing Her Snuggling With Beau Dustin Johnson, Wedding Said To Be ‘On’

After what appeared to be an intensely rough patch, Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson seem to be very much back “on” and doing well as a couple. The two have been traveling quite a bit together in the past few weeks and they are now off on another trip. She commemorated the event with an adorable photo that she shared via social media and the couple’s fans won’t want to miss this one.

On Monday evening, Paulina Gretzky shared a photo via her Instagram Stories showing her snuggled up on Dustin Johnson’s lap and the two were sharing a kiss. Gretzky noted that they were on their way to Aspen and said she couldn’t believe it was their eighth year going.

In several of the past few years, various outlets have shared tidbits about Paulina and Dustin spending time in Aspen during the month of December and it looks like that may be what they’re off to do again. Sometimes they’ve celebrated her birthday in the area, although for her 29th birthday last year, they partied in Las Vegas, detailed Golf Digest.

Gretzky turns 30-years-old on the 19th and it does look like she’ll ring in this big birthday feeling happy and content with where things are at with her family. This comes after what appeared to be a fair amount of strife in Paulina’s relationship with her pro golfer beau Dustin last fall. As the Inquisitr detailed back in September, fans were left stunned when she suddenly deleted all signs of Johnson from her Instagram page.

Paulina still hasn’t posted regular photos on her Instagram page showing her with Dustin, but she has shared a few glimpses of happy times together via her Insta Stories. About a month ago, she shared a throwback picture showing her with Johnson and it was a similar shot to something he had shared in October.

While Johnson rarely posts anything family-related to his Instagram page, earlier this month he did share an adorable snap showing one of his sons and he tagged Gretzky while he noted that they were having a blast in the Bahamas.

Now that the rocky moments appear to be behind them, is there a wedding on the horizon for Paulina and Dustin? According to Hollywood Life, Gretzky has recently been telling people close to her that the wedding is in the works and will happen sometime in 2019.

There apparently is no specific date in place yet for Gretzky and Johnson’s wedding, and it hasn’t been a big priority for the couple up until now. However, the two have reportedly worked hard to rebuild their relationship after some ups and downs and rumors of an affair on his side and it seems that has led them to feel ready to plan their nuptials.

Based on the photo that Paulina Gretzky posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday, she definitely seems happy with Dustin Johnson again and fans will be anxious to see if the two do finally tie the knot in the coming year.